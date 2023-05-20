‘Owe Me Some Money’: Ice Cube Says He Knew Kevin Hart Was Going to ‘Leave’ Him Behind After He Did ‘One Movie’ with The Rock

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart have built a close friendship over the years, both on and off-screen.

The dynamic duo displayed their bond and partnership in the 2014 action thriller “Ride Along,” and its sequel, “Ride Along 2,” where Cube played the older brother of Hart’s soon-to-be wife in the film.

Their chemistry is undeniable, and the timing of their comedic punchlines often hits below the belt.

Ice Cube (left) and Kevin Hart (right). (Photos: Impaulsive with Logan Paul screenshots / YouTube)

Hart also has great chemistry with his other frequent co-star and close friend, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. Because of their friendship, Cube said Hart owes him “some money” during a recent appearance on the “Impaulsive with Logan Paul” podcast on May 16 with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

After Cube was informed that Hart was appearing on the podcast after him, the rapper was surprised and claimed the comedian owed him money.

(1:21:07)“What? That motherf—r owe me some money,” he said. “Tell him he owe me a dollar. Because I bet him that he was gonna end up being more friends with Rock than me after he did one movie and his groupie ass is over there with The Rock and left me behind.”

In 2016, Hart went on to star in the comedy “Central Intelligence” with Johnson, followed by “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017 and “Jumanji: The Next Level” in 2019.

The duo also worked together on the animated feature “DC League of Super-Pets” and often tease and prank each other in TikTok videos. Hart spoke highly of Johnson and their chemistry during a 2022 screening of the action film with USA Today.

“There’s an amazing amount of chemistry there,” Hart said. “We constantly get to reenergize what we do and introduce new layers of our relationship.”

Cube told the podcast hosts that he bet Hart one dollar, and he wants the money wired to his bank in all pennies.

“A dollar. You know rich people only bet a dollar. You saw ‘Trading Places.’ Go see ‘Trading Places,’ man. I want him to wire me a f—g dollar. I need bank to go through some s—t. I want it all in pennies, too,” he joked.

“Trading Places” is a film starring Eddie Murphy and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Dan Aykroyd in which two bored and wealthy millionaire brothers — played by Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy — make a bet for $1 that a con artist — played by Murphy — couldn’t trade careers with an investor — played by Aykroyd.

When Hart appeared on the same podcast, he joked that he “probably” did owe Cube some money. “I probably do,” he said. “By the way, you’ve never talked to a nicer person in the world. He’s nothing like you would expect, is he?” he said to both hosts, who responded, “No.”

The 43-year-old went on to describe Cube as “one of the most genuine, kindest spirits that you can be around. He wants nothing but good for other people. He loves to see the people around him succeed, and he’s such a creative mind, man.”

When the hosts doubled down and asked Hart about the dollar he owes Cube, he said, “This is ridiculous. That’s ridiculous. Who you talkin’ bout? Cube is one of my best friends in the business.”

Ice Cube also discussed his son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., playing him in the film "Straight Outta Compton."