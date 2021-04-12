‘Blaze Is Over It’: Kandi Burruss’: Daughter Blaze Steals Spotlight In Family Vacation Photos

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Kandi Burruss is reminiscing over her family vacation time with husband Todd Tucker, their son Ace, and youngest daughter Blaze.

The family of four appear to be on some island. Burruss rocked cornrows and a leopard-print swimsuit in one photo, casual wear in another shot, and a Burberry swimsuit in the last flick. Everyone else was dressed in the appropriate beachwear attire.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kandi Burruss with her 1-year-old daughter Blaze while on vacation. @kandi/Instagram

From the gallery of photos that Burruss uploaded to her Instagram page over the weekend, everyone looked as though they enjoyed themselves. However, Tucker and Burruss’ youngest daughter looked as though she was over her mother snapping pictures.

“I wish we could go back already!” Burruss captioned the gallery of photos.

On the last slide, the 44-year-old is holding her toddler daughter, and while Burruss has her baby girl in her arms Blaze is mean-mugging the camera.

Fans found the adorable toddler’s facial expression hilarious, considering that her big brother Ace seemed as if he was enjoying the time of his life.

“Blaze is over it!! So cute!! 😂😂😂.”

“Blaze facial expressions 🤣🤣🤣.”

“Blaze on the last one, I died ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Blaze stank face on 10😭😭😭.”

The pair is a blended family, as Burruss has an older daughter, Riley, 18, and Tucker has an older daughter, Kaela, 24, both from previous relationships.

Last year, Tucker and Burruss appeared in therapy on “RHOA” due to their busy work schedules affecting their marriage and family life.

Burruss not only appears on “RHOA” with her husband, but she has businesses like her Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steakhouse restaurants, which her husband helps run, a intimate toy line titled Bedroom Kandi, and more.

“I think we’ve been so focused on success that we’ve become great business partners,” Tucker said during the session. “We love each other to death, but we just haven’t had time to be happy lately.”

“Every now and then, we have our moments where it’s like, ‘[Grrr],’ because it’s been so much happening, we get stressed, and sometimes we can go off on each other,” Burruss added. “For me, it typically spawns from something work-related.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s family photo of (from left) Kaela Tucker, Kandi Burruss, Blaze Tucker, Riley Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Ace Tucker. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Tucker added that he had to let go of a lot, like filming and producing, and Burruss’ hectic schedule affected their now-5-year-old son, Ace.

“I’m here at the house; I see how it affects the kids,” Tucker said. “My son … he’ll come, 4 a.m. and get in the bed, and he’ll say, ‘Where’s mommy?’ You can’t be at everything, so you have to prioritize what you value. If you value your career, which I’m supporting you, then you prioritize your friends and their events, and then your family? I don’t know if that makes total sense.”

Burruss admitted that she had a hard time finding balance. But it looks as though the couple is in a better place, and Burruss is spending more time with her family as she does her many business endeavors.