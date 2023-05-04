‘He Wearing SKIMS?’: New Photos of Kanye West Have Fans Comparing His New Look to His Ex-Wife’s Clothing Collection

Fans are in stitches after seeing Kanye West wearing a pair of what appears to be leggings or very tight sweatpants, which fans believe are from his new Yeezy collection.

On May 3, The Shade Room shared two images of the “Amazing” rapper out and about recently, and many couldn’t help but notice his yoga-style pants looked similar to the shapewear and clothing line founded by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Emma Grede.

The duo launched the Skims collection in 2019 with a collection of workout clothes, dresses, loungewear, and more.

West also has his own clothing line, Yeezy, which used to be in a lucrative partnership with Adidas. But the apparel company parted ways with the music mogul in 2022 after his anti-Semitic rants about Jewish people.

Ye’s latest collection was reportedly unveiled his YEEZY 10 collection on May 1 in Los Angeles. According to Highsnobiety, the show featured models with shaved heads wearing skin-tight white T-shirts with black pants as they held candles.

Kardashian also has a skincare beauty line called SKKN by Kim, and many believe she stole the name of Lori Harvey‘s skincare line, SKN by Lori Harvey.

Several fans noted that the reality star was getting a taste of her own medicine after seeing her ex-husband outside wearing tight-fitting, Skim-like pants. West sported the black pants tucked into a pair of slipper-like booties.

Many fans relished the idea of West seemingly copying his ex-wife and quickly shared their reaction to his new look in the comments section.

“Not Yeggings”

“He wearing SKIMS?”

“Wtf is that??? And when does it drop?

“That him and his girls’ version of skims that’s about to drop,” added one fan.

“Not the Shakespeare leggings,” concluded another.

Fans also believe West is trolling Adidas for ending their partnership that made billions of dollars. He reportedly opened up his new Yeezy headquarters just one building away from the company’s offices in Los Angeles.