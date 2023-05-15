”Not the Kind of Day You Want…Before Turning 4′: Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals His Daughter Had to Undergo Surgery Following a Scooter Accident Just Before Her Birthday 

Alfonso Ribeiro is happy that his youngest child, Ava Sue, is on the mend days after a scooter accident landed her in the emergency room.

The actor from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” said that the mishap could not have happened at a worse time, as Ava was gearing up to celebrate her birthday the following day. “Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” he wrote in a May 13 Instagram post.

Ava Sue Ribeiro Photos: Therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

An attached photo showed a tearful Ava pretty banged up with scrapes down her right arm and another one just beneath her right eye. His post went on to “give a heartfelt thank you” to a plastic surgery and medical skincare company called Kare Skin “for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring.”

He added, “So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”

In her own post, Alfonso’s wife, Angela Ribeiro, said her mother’s intuition kicked in not long before Ava suffered the painful injury. “My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today,” wrote Angela.

Hoping to thwart any snafus, she gave everyone strict orders to play it safe. “I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that “we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit. I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words,” she continued.

Despite their best efforts, Ava still came crashing to the ground from her scooter. Like Alfonso, Angela shared that the 4-year-old underwent a procedure to help minimize any scarring that may occur. “Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year old, but she was a trooper,” she wrote.

Fans commented:

“Poor little treasure. Hope she’s ok and not in too much pain. I hope she still has the best Birthday.”

“So brave!!! Bravest princess of all.”

“Praying for her fast recovery and for Mommy and Daddies Sanity!”

Photos from Ava’s Princess Rapunzel-themed birthday bash proved that a few scratches did not derail her ability to enjoy her special day. Her proud father doted on her strength in a touching birthday post that acknowledged the rough couple of days she’d endured.

Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 9, Sienna, and Anders Rein, 8, and Ava Sue, 4 Photos: Mrsangelaribeiro1/Instagram

“I’m so proud of how well she handled everything,” wrote the “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host. “She’s so brave strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl.” He also took a moment to give Angela her metaphorical flowers for helping to care for their daughter.

“On a side note I’m forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two hero’s,” he continued in the post.

Ava’s birthday was just one celebratory moment for the Ribeiro family over the weekend. As May 14 marked Mother’s Day, Alfonso made sure Angela felt especially appreciated.

The couple has been together for 10 years and also shares sons Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 9, and Anders Rein, 8. Alfonso Ribiero also has a 20-year-old daughter named Sienna from a previous relationship.