‘Crazy’: Alfonso Riberio Reveals Why ‘AFV’ Milestone Is Bigger Than ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Alfonso Ribeiro is known to many of his fans as Carlton Banks from the hit ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for six seasons, but the actor has played another role for even longer.

While promoting the 32nd season of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” this month, the 50-year-old host shared what made this installment extra significant for him. When “AFV” kicked off its newest episode, Riberio ushered in the show’s 700th episode of playful animals, embarrassing mishaps, and more. This will also be the actor’s seventh season as host.

Alfonso Ribeiro visits the Build Series to discuss “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 30th Anniversary at Build Studio on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

“What’s crazy to think is that I’m now doing ‘America’s Funniest Videos’ longer than I did ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ so this is now going to be my No. 1 show of all of my shows that I’ve done in my career, this becomes the No. 1 for me,” the New York native told “On the Red Carpet.” “I’m very excited about that though, very excited.”

“AFV” has been on air since its inception as a special in 1989, then as a regular weekly series in 1999 with then-host Bob Saget for eight seasons until his retirement 1997. Other hosts included Tom Bergeron, Daisy Fuentes, John Fugelsang, and a slew of celebrity guest hosts. Ribeiro took over in 2015 following Bergeron’s retirement from the series.

“It’s awesome, you know the show makes people laugh, it’s about families coming together and sitting down on Sunday nights and watching this show and grandma to grandkids, everybody in between can enjoy this show,” the two-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee added.

Riberio has been in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades. Some of his earlier performances included a role he secured at age 12 in “The Tap Dance Kid,” a Broadway musical directed by Vivian Matalon. Just a year later, he appeared in a 90-second Pepsi commercial with The Jackson 5 — for which he had to moonwalk into Michael Jackson at one point.

This past summer, the star opened up about being typecast, a ding he felt he garnerd following his beloved role as the nerdy Carlton. However, the star said there’s plenty fans can do about that.

“Every actor typically gets one, maybe two opportunities after whatever they’re really known for. Support them in those roles,” he said. “Really, if you’re a fan of somebody on a show, and they do something else, make it a priority to go watch whatever it is they’re doing even though it’s not what you’re used to seeing them do.”

Riberio’s résumé goes on to feature classics such as “Silver Spoons,” “In the House,” and voiceover projects, including “Spider-Man” and “Extreme Ghostbusters.”