‘Carlton Still Tryna Get Jackie’: Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks Reunite to Host ‘DWTS’, ‘Fresh Prince’ Fans Joke About Their Missed Opportunity at Romance

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks are reuniting on the small screen.

On July 14 it was revealed both Ribeiro and Banks would serve as co-hosts for season 31 of the popular competition show “Dancing With the Stars.”

Tyra Banks shares photo with Alfonso Riberio from “Fresh Prince of Bel-air.” Photo: @tyrabanks/ Instagram

The former supermodel has hosted the show since 2020. Ribeiro is no stranger to hosting gigs, seeing as he is currently the host of “America’s Funniest Videos.” He is also quite familiar with the ballroom. In 2014, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor and his dance partner Witney Carson not only competed on the show, but also won the coveted mirror ball trophy.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

An equally excited Banks also released a statement gushing about her new co-host. “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

On social media, Banks shared a video of herself and Ribeiro announcing their co-host news with a similar caption. “So excited to finally reveal this! I’m reuniting with a very special someone I worked with when I was just 19 years old! I can’t wait to stream live & have crazy fun w/him,” she wrote.

The last time the “America’s Next Top Model” host and Ribeiro were seen on screen together was more than two decades ago in season 4 of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Banks played Jackie Ames, a childhood friend and past girlfriend of Will’s from Philadelphia who moves to Los Angeles to attend college. While her past was with Will, Carlton, played by Ribeiro, could not help but swoon over her. Although in the end the Tom Jones fan did not end up with Jackie. However, fans of the hit ’90s show feel that Banks and Ribeiro hosting together is a bit of redemption for their fictional characters.

“Carlton finally gets his chance with Jackie again, without Will intervening. If ya know, ya know,” wrote one person.

“Carlton still tryna get Jackie,” jokingly wrote a second person.

“They for sure about to have him do the Carlton dance on the first episode. I know that man gets sick of that sh-t,” commented another person.

“I mean Carlton does like to dance.”

“Carlton on a dancing show! Suddenly life makes sense again…” commented a third fan.

This past May, Ribeiro revealed that despite fans still raving over his signature Carlton dance he does not enjoy being asked to dance on a whim. “I mean I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside. If I go anywhere, I just randomly hear people, ‘Do the dance,’” Ribeiro told late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. He continued to share that he has qualms with disappointing a fan hoping he’d oblige them by doing the dance.

“You’re like, ‘I’m not dancing for you. I’m a Black guy that’s not dancing for you. That’s not gonna happen,’” he said.