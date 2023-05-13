‘Somebody Cut That Check’: Omari Hardwick Reveals Whether or Not He’d Reprise His Role as Ghost In ‘Power’

50 Cent’s “Power” spinoffs have all been huge successes, but the ones that are currently airing would not exist if it wasn’t for the original drama series.

The captivating Starz series featured Omari Hardwick as the main protagonist, James St. Patrick, aka Ghost.

Hardwick’s six-season portrayal as a prosperous club owner by day and ruthless drug kingpin by night not only showed his complexity as an actor but also had fans itching for him to reprise his role in the popular spinoffs, notably “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Omari Hardwick reveals what it would take for him to reprise his role in “Power Book II: Ghost.” (Photo: @omarihardwickofficial/Instagram)

The sequel follows Hardwick’s on-screen son, Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he tries to shed his father’s crooked legacy and create his own. While the series receives praise for its surprising plot twists, many viewers have expressed the idea that the ultimate curveball would be for Hardwick to make an epic return.

This action would be considered an unexpected revelation due to Rainey Jr.’s character shooting and “killing” his father in fear of Hardwick’s character turning him and his mother, Tasha, portrayed by Naturi Naughton, in to the police for two separate murders they committed.

While news about a possible return appeared to be mostly hearsay, the 49-year-old recently shared what would need to be done for viewers to see him back on TV screens as Ghost.

Hardwick has been on the move promoting his new film, “The Mother,” also starring Jennifer Lopez. In a May 11 interview with The Associated Press, he implied that he would return to the “Power” Universe franchise if his demands are met.

“They asked me before to come back, they asked me in the last year and a half to come back,” the “Spell” actor confirmed in a short clip.



He continued by unveiling that he was negotiating a “this” for his return while in Boston reading the script for his new movie.

“When I was in Boston reading this script, I was in Boston saying, ‘OK, then this,’” he revealed. “And then the ‘then this’ went to Starz, and then they didn’t come back giving me what I wanted on the ‘then this.’”

He said, “So if they gave me the ‘then this,’ if they give me the — you know what I mean?”

The clip closed with Hardwick confirming the possibility of his return if he is given the correct “that.”

Once news surrounding his requirements reached Twitter, several fans urged Starz network to “cut that check” so Hardwick can make a return.

“Man somebody cut that check pls.”

"Man somebody cut that check pls."

“@STARZ we need a big wild a– plot twist so go find the money he want. I’m sure y’all got it.”

“S–t ain’t been the same without ghost.”

Despite his character becoming the cornerstone of the “Power” franchise, Hardwick has previously admitted to feeling he was not sufficiently compensated for his role in the show.

In a 2022 episode of “The Pivot” podcast, the actor revealed making $150k per episode and even disclosed that he borrowed money from 50 Cent during the first two seasons of the show due to financial troubles. Hardwick has since paid the “In Da Club” rapper back.

Although it is unclear if fans will eventually see James St. Patrick rise from the dead, they can see Hardwick in his new movie, which has officially dropped on Netflix.