‘Who Put Them Shoes On Omari?’: Omari Hardwick and Morris Chestnut Spark Huge Debate as They Face Off In Viral ‘Who Wore It Best’ Red Suit Moment

It happens more often than people think. Many times, your favorite stars are seen wearing the same outfit on the red carpet, in photo spreads, during interviews, and now at the new “must-see” event, Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel.

Actors Omari Hardwick and Morris Chestnut recently faced off in an unexpected fashion battle, sparking a heated debate among fans. Both Hollywood stars were seen wearing the same striking all-red monochromatic suit by the House of Grey at different high-profile events.

Fans of questionable sartorial judgment are battling it out over whether Omari Hardwick (left) or Morris Chestnut (right) better styled the same red suit. (Photos: Rich Fury/Getty Images, Unique Nicole/WireImage)

The viral “who wore it best” showdown has dominated social media conversations, with commenters overwhelmingly crowning one clear winner in this style face-off between two of Hollywood’s most recognized leading men. Fashion Bomb Daily captured the matching moment that set the internet ablaze, showcasing side-by-side images of the actors in the fiery ensemble.

Hardwick sported the eye-catching red suit on March 26 while promoting “Star Trek: Section 31” during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Hardwick brought his signature edge to the ensemble during his appearance on Hudson’s show, pairing the sleek red suit with a new low curly mohawk hairstyle and distinctive boxy shoes. His energetic entrance featured him dancing with an animated style, bumping and grinding as if at a party.

Meanwhile, Chestnut commanded attention in the same striking outfit at the prestigious Golden Globes on Jan. 5, creating what quickly became one of the most discussed celebrity style comparisons of recent months.

Chestnut, styled by @stylistjbolin, took a different approach than Hardwick with his version of the same suit. He elevated the look with classic shoes and a polished presentation that aligned perfectly with the formal red carpet setting.

“Morris ate that up! Omari is not Ghost in real life the swag ain’t there,” commented one fan on the post, initiating a flood of opinions favoring Chestnut’s styling choices.

Another observer noted, “No this suit is not tailored properly on Omari. Another unnecessary fumble.”

The criticism directed at Hardwick’s appearance concentrated particularly on his footwear, with one person questioning, “Who put them shoes on Omari?” while another fan remarked, “Nah. Ion like them shoes. Where was the stylist from Power???”

Fans praised his refined elegance, with one nostalgic supporter declaring, “I want Omari to have the power suits again.”

Despite this wish, the overwhelming consensus favored Chestnut, with one commenter simply stating, “Chocolate bar won lol.”

The difference in reception appears connected to more than just styling choices.

Many commenters suggested that since Hardwick left his role as Ghost on “Power” and entered into disagreements with the show’s creators, including Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent, he has lost some of his appeal.

In contrast, Chestnut has maintained a drama-free public image throughout his career. Since his breakout role as Ricky in “Boyz in the Hood,” he has consistently been regarded as one of the sexiest men in entertainment, according to Essence.

The viral fashion moment highlights how presentation and public perception can dramatically influence how the same piece of clothing is received.

While both actors made bold statements in the fiery ensemble, the court of public opinion seems to have awarded the style victory to Chestnut’s refined approach over Hardwick’s more experimental take.

As one commenter perfectly summed up the tailoring differences: “The tailoring for Omari was lacking… Overall, I think styling, tailoring and Morris’ height makes it a better overall look.”