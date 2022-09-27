‘That Was the Polite ‘Don’t Record Me’ Tap’: Fans Say Omari Hardwick Channeled ‘Ghost’ When He Seemingly Checked a Fan at the Airport

It looks like a fan got a little too excited after running into former “Power” star Omari Hardwick. The beloved actor typically maintains a low profile, but fans often spot him in the streets of New York or at the airport.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27., The Neighborhood Talk shared a TikTok video from a male fan with the user name @kingjade__. It shows the flight attendant attempting to sneak his own video of the 48-year-old, who was snapping it up with other fans. Many noticed Hardwick tapped the man’s chest in the clip to get his attention.

“He said, ‘C’mon take this pic man. I gotta go,’ ” wrote one person in the comments. A second said, “That’s the “C’mon bro, you a grown a– man….” Tap.” A third individual wrote, “That was the polite “dont record me” tap.”

Several commentators offered their own explanation of why Hardwick tapped the man’s chest. One wrote, “Bc he taking a pic with some ppl and dude said o let me take my own pic too.” Another said, “He probably recording him when he supposed to be doing something else.”

A third added, “He tapping him like “c’mon take this group pic so I can go!”

Omari Hardwick playfully taps a fan’s chest at the airport in a viral video. (Photo: @omarihardwickofficial/Instagram.)



The viral video also made fans revisit some of Hardwick’s most notable acting roles. In Starz’ “Power,” he played James St. Patrick aka Ghost, a businessman who went from street thug to head of a drug ring in New York City. “GHOST fine af and corny as hell in real life,” wrote one social media user.

Others brought up Hardwick’s role in Tyler Perry‘s “For Colored Girls.” In the film, he played Carl, the down-low husband of Janet Jackson‘s character, Jo.

One fan said, “All I keep hearing is “ain’t nobody bending me over.” Another wrote, “Aint Nobody Tapping Me, Oh Oh So You doing the Tapping” #welp #janet #haaaah.”

janet jackson and omari hardwick in the movie “for colored girls” 2010 pic.twitter.com/rWdiFUbMAU — ‎ً (@hourlydamita) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a handful focused on the “wild” soundbite playing in the video, which featured a clip from Kelly Rowland‘s song, “Dirty Laundry.” She sings “Meanwhile, this n—- putting his hands on me” just as Hardwick tapped the man’s chest in the clip.

One fan said, “We got a song for everything, bruh. Can’t take us serious.” A second wrote, “Nah, the song got me crying real tears.”