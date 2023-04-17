‘This Is the Fine Saweeeeetie EYE KNOW’: Saweetie’s Coachella Look Has Fans Forgetting All About Her Peekaboo Red Dress

Saweetie may have already solidified her spot as the “best dressed” artist at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The “Icy Girl” rapper did not disappoint as she shared several photos of her entire ensemble from day one on Instagram over the weekend. In her photos, Saweetie can be seen wearing a brown poster-girl leather top called, “Phoebe,” and brown custom leather pants designed by Stinson Haus.

Saweetie shows off her Coachella outfit. (Photo: @saweetie/Instagram)

Her voluminous blowed-out blond hair was cut into layers and gorgeously rested on her shoulders.

“howdy,” the 29-year-old wrote as her caption.

Saweetie’s stunning photos received over 785,000 likes, with over 4,900 comments hyping up her latest ensemble.

“best dressed like”



“a Coachella SERVE”

Several celebrities such as Chloe Bailey, “City Girls” rapper JT, rapper Flo Milli and more quickly swarmed Saweetie’s post and sent over an array of heart eyes.

There were also a few comments that applauded the “Tap In” artist’s look while ostensibly shading her previous outfit, that didn’t go over well with some fans.

“Whoever styled her please keep styling her”



“This is the fine saweeeeetie EYE KNEW [fire emoji]”

Last week, the California native shared a series of photos that showed her in a gorgeous red gown that gave fans a sneak peek at her backside. This salacious look prompted fans to pen up lengthy opinions on why they either were or weren’t in favor of her outfit.

While her dress may seem rather extra, Saweetie is known for going against fashion norms and being unafraid to show some skin.

During day two of Coachella, the Bay Area rapper traded in her blond hair for a long, rainbow-colored style. The pastel-pink, yellow, neon green, purple, and blue made their presence known as she rocked a solid blue denim set.

On the second day, Saweetie joined rapper Latto on the stage for an epic performance of their 2019 rap single, “B–t From Da Souf (Remix),” which also features Miami rapper Trina.