‘She Paid It Forward Now She Is Getting Her Just Due Flowers’: Sunny Hostin Says Sherri Shepherd Empowered Her to Negotiate a Better Deal on ‘The View’ After Revealing Her Co-Hosts’ Salaries

Sunny Hostin knows her worth, and she has her friend Sherri Shepherd to thank.

The two women are part of TV legacy by way of “The View.” Hostin has been a co-host for the show since 2016. Today, she co-hosts alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sarah Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Shepherd is a former co-host who appeared on the daytime talk show from 2007 to 2014.

Sunny Hostin and Sherri Shepherd on the set of “Sherri” Photo: Sunny/Instagram

The comedian since has moved on to lead her own eponymous talk show. Hostin appears on the daytime series on May 3. Before the women delved into an array of topics, the lawyer expressed gratitude for Shepherd helping her secure a deal worthy of her contributions on “The View.”

“You basically went over your salary for the entire time that you were there, and you also gave me Jenny McCarthy’s salary. She got me paid,” she exclaimed to the audience. Hostin recalled going over her deal sheet with her talk-show predecessor after learning she was excluded from perks such as a car stipend.

But Shepherd’s good deed did not stop there. “You gave me everyone’s salary, and I went back to my agent, and I was like, ‘You did not get me enough money,’ ” said Hostin. “The Jamie Foxx Show” actress said she was simply paying it forward after getting insider tips from Rosie O’Donnell.

“We gotta stick together,” added “The Two Funny Mamas” podcast co-host. Fans applauded her for her transparency. They wrote:

“So important to have a supportive network. S/O to Rosie and Sherry for their transparency. That’s right don’t leave nothing on the table.”

“Wow sisterhood at its best. Keep on shining you two!”

“Sherri is such a good person, she paid it forward now she is getting her just due flowers.”

Four years after her departure, Shepherd told “Entertainment Tonight” that she had no plans to revisit hosting duties on the program known for its all-female-led roundtable format.

“‘The View’ was one of the best experiences of my life being close to Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg, my idol, and it was the best eight years, but it’s like going back to an old boyfriend and sleeping with them again,” she told the outlet.

Last year, Shepherd launched “Sherri” after a stint filling in for Wendy Williams when the host’s failing health derailed her duties on “The Wendy Williams Show.” The stand-up comic not only took over the time slot but also held on to key staffers from Williams’ show.

Ahead of season two, it is reported that Shepherd is looking to revamp her team. As a result, Williams’ executive producers David Perler and Suzanne Bass are reportedly exiting the program.