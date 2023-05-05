‘Porsha Lightyear’: Porsha Williams Causes a Commotion on Social Media After Debuting Her New ‘Stars on Mars’ Look

The excitement for Porsha Williams’ latest gig is out of this world.

The popular Atlanta socialite is among the 12-member space crew bracing for the impact of competition on “Stars on Mars.” Also signed on to the Fox program are former NFL athletes Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman, singer Tinashe, and disgraced Tour de France cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Porsha Williams says her next stop is Mars. She unveiled her head shot for the new competition show “Stars on Mars.” (Photo: @Porsha4real/Instagram.)

Rounding out the cast are Natasha Leggero, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, fellow reality TV alum Tom Schwartz, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter. The unscripted series pits the faux astronauts against one another in a weekly game of survival of the fittest as they vie to conquer the red planet.

Related: Porsha Williams Claims She Decided to Leave ‘RHOA’ Six Months Prior to Meeting Simon Guobadia Not Because of Homewrecker Claims

“They must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of ‘brightest star in the galaxy.’ The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries,” said FOX about the premise of the show.

The rookie space traveler shared a first look at her in her galactic threads on Instagram. In the photo, the starlet from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” looks modestly glammed with long wavy tresses and the white and orange attire that each crew member will wear during the competition.

“You should have your own Barbie doll fr fr,” wrote one excited fan.

“Omg I seriously was scrolling by fast and I swear I thought u were k-Michelle,” commented one person, who was not alone in mistaking Williams’ for the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer.

“Hold on to yo weaves aliens! Let’s get it poppin,” read another comment.

Former #RHOA Porsha's new gig Stars on Mars sounds intriguing. And different. A search for the "brightest star in the galaxy"? On it players will need to rely on their intellect, stamina & social game to win



Heck, Peach Juice, jus' might get it. 😁 She's come a long way from… pic.twitter.com/jiYVwTPbYD — Mr. Mention It All 📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 😄 (@MrMentionItAll) May 5, 2023

On Twitter, one person playfully remixed pioneering astronaut Neil Armstong’s famous quote, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” That person posted, “One small step for woman, one giant leap for go naked hair- porsha lightyear,” in a tweet that highlighted Williams’ hair company, Go Naked Hair.

Simon Guobadia, Williams’ husband, was also proudly pushing P as the brightest star in the galaxy in a post of his own. Like the reality TV regular, he also shared her head shot and a trailer for the series. His followers were equally ecstatic about his wife of nearly six months.

Those comments include:

“Every since you left RHOA you have been in your bag honey.”

“Any screen Porsha at am watching chille…thats how you do it Mrs.Guobadia.”

“Ain’t no stopping you now, you’re on the move.”

The longtime “RHOA” star left the franchise after season 13 in 2020. Her departure came on the heels of her and Simon’s controversial romance. As most viewers are aware, the businessman was married to friend of the show Falynn Guobadia.

He married Williams a year-and-a-half after his and Falynn’s divorce was finalized. Lift off for “Star on Mars” takes place on June 5 at 8 p.m.