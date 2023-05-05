‘That Cute Baby Toe’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashion Post Brings Fans to a Stop When They Zoom In on Her Shoes 

There are many celebrities who dress to impress, but Tracee Ellis Ross’ has proven that her fashion style is unmatched.

The “Girlfriends” actress uploaded a carousel of images of herself dressed in a black pantsuit set with large pocket folds on her waist and left shoulder.

Ross stepped out in red lipstick with her hair slicked back into a middle-parted bun as she wore a unique pair of peek-a-book heels that left a few of her toes exposed.

Tracee Ellis Ross lures fans in with new photo. (Photo: @traceeellisross/Instagram)

“SHAPESHIFTER,” she wrote as her caption.

While the number of likes she received is hidden, more than 1,370 fans left remarks under the photo noting how amazing her ensemble was.

“Nobody is touching you when it comes to the fashion darling.”

“Feels like an outfit Joan would have in her wardrobe today”

“When I say you absolutely slay everything you wear, that’s what I mean, love you girl.”

Meanwhile, a few zoomed on Ross’s unique pair of heels. Some of the comments were “All the way down to that cute baby toe” and “Need those shoes real bad.”

A third individual said, “Those heels im just so obsessed with you lately. your humor, your vibrancy, you’re down to earth & always a breath of fresh air !! Keep killing it beautiful.”



Ross has a habit of luring fans in with her classy and desirable ensembles. She recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing vacation photos that show her rocking a blue tank top and low-rise baggy jeans.

The Pattern Beauty founder’s style has afforded her the opportunity to collaborate with several different clothing brands, such as H&M and JC Penny. In 2021, she became an ambassador for the luxury brand Tiffany & Co.

i literally can’t get enough of Tracee Ellis Ross’ style. she always looks like she’s having fun with clothes! (from TER’s ig) pic.twitter.com/PaIJSCOEXD — 🪩🦂✨❤️‍🔥 (@kasandra_alexis) February 27, 2022

Ross was also named a fashion icon in 2020 at the People’s Choice Awards, where she told an E! News reporter that her love of fashion began at a young age.

“It started very young, I come by it honestly,” she said. “My mom is Diana Ross. She’s a fashion icon that I actually follow, and my father has impeccable taste. It started young.”



The 50-year-old continued, “Fashion, in the beginning for me, was armor. It was a way that I kind of protected myself and made sure that the world was seeing me the way I wanted to be seen.”

As her interview progressed, she stated that fashion helped her shape her own “creative expression,” which then ignited her with joy.