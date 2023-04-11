‘It’s the Bun and Underboob for Me’: Tracee Ellis Ross Draws Fans Attention with New Vacation Photos

Tracee Ellis Ross is the definition of 50 and fine!



The “Girlfriends” alum put fans in a trance after sharing eight photos on her Instagram page that showed her in front of palm trees and an ocean.

In Ross’ pictures, she can be seen rocking a cropped blue tank top and low-rise baggy jeans as her hair sat in a bun atop her head while YSL shades covered her eyes.

Tracee Ellis Ross wows fans with toned abs in new photos. @traceeellisross/Instagram

The acting veteran kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “arrived” under the photo.

Ross’ snapshots received over 70,000 likes, with over 900 commenters who zoomed in on her toned physique.

“It’s the Bun & Under Boobs for me”



“goes to the gym. thanks Traceeeeb [heart eyes]”



“Look at that body girl work it”

A few fans even brought up how their goal is to look like Ross once they reach her current age.

“I hope I look this hot when I’m that age”



“U killin these women 20yrs younger than you!!!! U gotta chill”

When Ross is not busy making fans drool with every photo she posts, the actress spends her time promoting her natural hair care brand, “Pattern,” which was created in 2019.

I forgot to tell my 5 twitter followers I modeled for Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross ❤️🤧 https://t.co/biTd8go4yv — lex 🤍 (@xo_alexiisss) July 3, 2020

The health and beauty cosmetics are designed for “curly, coily & tight-textured hair patterns,” according to its website.

Ross is also featured as one of the many guest stars in the upcoming season of the Emmy award-winning sketch comedy, “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

In addition to being an entrepreneur and actress, Ross also has her own podcast series, “I Am America,” where she strives to expand listeners’ minds by allowing people who are passionate about self-identity to come on her show and share their experiences.

The final episode of the show’s first season dropped a few days ago, and fans can listen to it by way of Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music.