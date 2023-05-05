‘He Spitting for Real Though’: Shaquille O’Neal Gives a Shoutout to Rappers 21 Savage and Chief Keef In New Freestyle Video

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is calling all “thotties” to the dance floor as he seemingly makes his return to hip-hop.

On May 4, the NBA legend shared a freestyle video on his TikTok account, which showed fans that he’s more than just a master at basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal speaks during Pepsi Stronger Together and CTG Foundation Atlanta Law Enforcement on April 07, 2021 in McDonough, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together)

“Lil Freestyle for y’all,” Shaq wrote. “Never would i have thought DJing would get me here!! But when it’s your time, it’s YOUR TIME.”



He continued, “I’m beyond grateful Thotties Hit The Floor (MONSTER MASHUP) ft. Me, Lex Bratcher, Scar Lip.”

Shaq can be seen in the video dressed in all black while rapping in front of red smoke and inside a truck. In his verse, Diesel rhymed “average” with “savage,” shouted out rappers 21 Savage, Cheif Keef, and Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo.

He continued switching up his flow in the short one-minute clip where he rapped, “My room is a map I get lost when I go for nap, I don’t get lost when I go for the stacks.”

It wasn’t long before the Basketball Hall of Famer’s video was shared by various media outlets, such as The Shade Room. Many commenters applauded Shaq’s lyricism, noting how catchy his lyrics were.

“Wait, bc he snapped.”

“He spitting for real though.”

“Shaq walked on this beat give ‘em his props.”

“Why it don’t sound too bad lol Shaq be goin big on us every time.”

“Shaq sound better than 80% of what’s been put out in the past 5 years. Let’s not forget he’s a PLATINUM selling rapper with a Notorious BIG feature.”

O’Neal also recently flexed his rap skills on rapper Blackway’s new song, “King Talk,” which was released in celebration of the NBA playoffs.

Back in the day, the 51-year-old entertainer was known for skills on the basketball court and in the studio. His lyrical talent allowed him to drop four rap albums, and a slew of hit songs, including the Grammy-nominated single, “Stomp (Track).”

In 1993, the 7-foot-1 star was signed to Jive Records, and released his first album, “Shaq Diesel.” His debut project went certified platinum and peaked at No. 25 on Billboard 200 — his highest position on the chart today. The album produced two gold-selling singles, “(I Know I Got) Skillz,” and “What’s Up Doc? (Can We Rock).”

His sophomore album, “Shaq’s Fu: Da Return,” which was released in 1994, managed to go gold. His fourth album, “Respect,” in 1998 featured a rap collaboration with the late Kobe Bryant titled, “3 X’s Dope.”

In addition to the Notorious B.I.G., he has also collaborated with other musical icons.

His discography includes a song with Michael Jackson entitled, “2Bad,” a rap hit with Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man and RZA called, “No Hook,” and a smash song with Notorious B.I.G. named, “Can’t Stop the Reign,” – which mirrored the name of his third album which dropped in 1996.

Shaq is currently on tour as DJ Diesel and his next stop is Saturday, May 6, at the DAER Dayclub in Florida.