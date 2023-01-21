‘You Got a Better Chance Making a Free Throw’: Shaquille O’Neal Leaves Fans In Stitches After Attempting to Hit High Notes

Shaquille O’Neal is a legendary basketball player, Hall of Famer, and apparently a newfound singer.



The former professional athlete and now R&B singing talent showed off his vocal ability in not one but two different Instagram posts where he can be seen feeling himself.

Shaquille O’Neal opened up about the importance of education, working hard, and instilling those values in his kids despite his financially successful career. (Photo:@earnyourleisure/YouTube.)

In his first video, O’Neal prepared for his performance by clearing his throat and filling up his mouth with water, which he quickly gargled before swallowing and then singing the lyrics to “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” by R&B group Mint Condition.

As soon as the song started, O’Neal sang lead, backup vocals, and adlibs. He even added a little razzle-dazzle at the end of his verse by holding the final note five seconds longer than it originally was.

“Dat boy sound good,” he put for his first video’s caption with “dat boy can sangggggggg” over the video.

His second video consisted of him loosening his tie as he got in his emotional bag and belted out “I Don’t Wanna Know” by R&B singer Mario in “Dat Boy Can Sang Pt. 2.”

Just like his first video, Shaq reached his final note and held it longer than he should have, signaling whoever was recording to end the video. “I don’t wanna know,” he wrote for his second caption.

Fans seemed to be feeling O’Neal’s Mario remix because the video received over 2 million plays, whereas his Mint Condition received over only 1 million.

Both videos consisted of fans who couldn’t stop laughing at both performances and others who applauded his skills.

“Lmfaooo why you play so much?”

“I started laughing as soon as the track started.”

“That boy can sang for real.”

“Holding that note down!!”

“Shaq you are my all time favorite.”

Shaq isn’t new to the music game; he used to make music back in the day. In 1993, the former Los Angeles Lakers player wrote a song titled “(I Know I Got) Skillz. In 2019, Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Grant Hill, and Nicki Minaj participated in a cypher during an episode of “Inside the NBA,” and Shaq completely obliterated everyone’s verse, except for Queen Nicki’s, of course.

Shaq’s cypher took up the majority of the time, and he even switched it up on everyone by changing the beat.

While he rose to fame because of his basketball skills, it looks as if the seven-foot sports legend has also made a successful music career as DJ Diesel. He provides the tunes and the vibes for parties, events, and music festivals worldwide.