‘F-It Up Then Nae’: Reginae Carter’s New Post Has Amazed at Her New Look and Snatched Figure

Reginae Carter is back with another stunning video showing off her slim-toned body.

The 24-year-old socialite dropped a 24-second clip of herself over the weekend, showing her rocking bundles of jet-black hair with a side-part while her face was slayed, thanks to ATL makeup artist Keliyah, whose Instagram handle is @ohkeliyah.

Reginae Carter shows off her body in a new video. (Pictured: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

Throughout her video, Carter can be seen obviously feeling herself as she flipped her hair and showed off her hourglass figure. A brown corset hugged the actress’ body; she paired it with a multi-colored patch-patterned skirt and matching jacket to cover her thighs and arms.

She normally tags the clothing brand or fashion designer she is wearing, but details on this particular ensemble have yet to be disclosed.

To show some love to her boyfriend, Ar’mon Warren, Carter used his latest song, “These Games,” as her background music in the video.

“‘I Know You Know Yo Da S–t,'” she wrote in the caption taking a line out of the song.

The video received over 122,000 likes, over 1,100 comments, and 950,000 plays — which continue to increase with every refresh.

The “Boxed In” actress’ eye-catching outfit was the main topic of conversation in her comments section.

“Love the fit”



“F-it up then Nae”

“Reginae do a clothing line too love yr work out apparel”



“@itsreginaecarter know u tha baddest when it comes to the fit Heavy On The caption and @armon.warren song These Games”

“Now THIS is how u promote something! Keep stepping on they necks”

Warren even dropped by his girlfriend’s post and hyped up her ‘fit, suggesting, “Maybe the hardest fit babe.”

Carter seems to enjoy dabbling in fashion here and there. Over the past few years, she’s dropped several photos of herself pushing fashion barriers while successfully coordinating different patterns and color schemes.

In March, the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson celebrated the one-year anniversary of her fitness line I Fit In, which was created after Carter decided to hone in on her health and fitness journey.

While speaking to Black Enterprise’s Hip Hop and Enterprise show in 2022, Carter noted that she wanted to produce something that will “have the girls look good” while working out.

“I Fit In” currently has new arrivals on its website, and according to the site, any new buyer has the opportunity to receive 10 percent off their first purchase.