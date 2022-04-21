‘Y’all Should be Healing In Private’: Jada Pinkett Smith Says ‘Red Table Talk’ Will Address Oscar Slap When ‘Time Calls,’ Draws Mixed Reactions  

The trailer for season five of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” premiered this week, but fans were quick to notice that the incident that has kept its co-host Jada Pinkett Smith in headlines for over two weeks was noticeably missing from the Emmy Award-winning show’s coming attraction. However, the actress later returned with a statement revealing that their family would address the highly publicized incident “when the time calls.”

In a message at the beginning of the Wednesday, April 20, premiere episode featuring Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe, the actress noted that “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

She added, “Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us.”

However, fans appear to be exhausted already by the discussion. While some claimed they would indeed be tuning in, others echoed sentiments similar to one Instagram user who wrote, “I’m done with Jada ok y’all should be healing in private.” That person added, “We don’t need no more damn red table talks go help Will.”

Another person commented, “We don’t need it we don’t want it. Just be rich and leave us alone.” A third user wrote, “Maaaaaan get yo household in order, IN YO HOUSEHOLD! We da people don’t need to see or hear another word. Y’all are traumatizing us. … go head somewhere nie Jada.”

As covered extensively by Atlanta Black Star, the world was stunned last month when Will Smith walked on stage as Chris Rock presented the next award at the 94th-Annual Academy Awards ceremony and slapped the veteran comedian after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Smith, who would later win his first Oscar for his portrayal in “King Richard,” then returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!” toward Rock.

The “I Am Legend” star since has apologized to the “Good Hair” star, the Academy and his fellow peers affected by his behavior. He also resigned from the organization before being hit with a decade-long ban from all Oscar-related events.