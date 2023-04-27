‘Somebody Call Tyler Perry’: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Production Company Is Already Looking for a New Home After Facebook Watch Cancels All Original Programming Including ‘Red Table Talk’ and Shows from Steve Harvey and Taraji P. Henson

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Daytime Emmy Award-winning show “Red Table Talk” has been scrapped by Facebook.

Deadline magazine was the first to report the news, revealing that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, was scaling back on their Facebook Watch originals, which includes the breakout show hosted by the “Girls Trip” actress, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne “Grammy” Banfield-Norris.

“Red Table Talk,” hosted by (from left) Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne “Banfield” Norris, has been canceled by Facebook Watch. (Photo: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

According to the outlet, Mina Lefevre, who was head of development and programming at Meta, is no longer working with the parent company “as part of the latest round of layoffs at the Mark Zuckerberg-run company.”

Will and Jada’s production company, Westbrook Studios, which produced “Red Table Talk,” reportedly is already on the hunt for a new home.

In addition to the beloved series, Steve Harvey’s “Watch with Steve Harvey” and Taraji P. Henson’s “Piece of Mind with Taraji P. Henson” also were canceled.

After the launch of “Red Table Talk” in 2018, the weekly series became an instant hit, releasing a total of 129 episodes over five seasons. The show’s popularity garnered 11 million Facebook followers, three million Instagram followers, and over 83.5 thousand followers on Twitter.

After news about the show’s cancellation hit the internet, several fans expressed their disappointment, calling for other networks to pick it up and stream it from their platforms.

Not Red Table Talk being cancelled by Meta 😭😭☹️☹️💔💔pic.twitter.com/UndNkljFIq — Pale the Pooh (@TheeOnly_Shadi) April 27, 2023

A few fans suggested the cancellation of “Red Table Talk” was in the best interest of the Smith family, proposing that the family could use some “healing” behind the cameras rather than in front.

A few memorable moments from the show include a sit-down conversation with Jordyn Woods following the drama with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Pinkett Smith’s explanation of her “entanglement” with August Alsina, and the 51-year-old’s episode about her husband’s controversial Oscars slap in 2022.