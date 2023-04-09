‘He Do Own a Farm at His House’: Fans Crack Up After Rick Ross Debuts His New Cowboy Look Weeks After His Animals Run Wild 

Rick Ross decided to switch out his designer and try a country look, but some fans aren’t too sure if it fits him.

“The Boss” rapper shared a series of photos on his Instagram page while promoting “The Deacon Whiskey.”



In his photos, Ross can be seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, leather brown cowboy boots, a white tee with a tan jacket, and green khaki shorts. He also made sure to have his whiskey bottle either in his hand or by his side in every shot.

Rick Ross debuts new look but receives mixed reviews (Pictured: @richforever/Instagram)

“I invite the great state of Texas to take a shot of @deaconwhisky to celebrate my newest home in the Lone Star State,” he wrote as his caption.

Da Boss then referred to himself as, “Rodeo Rick.”

His upload received over 160,000 likes with over 3,000 and was reposted onto The Shade Room’s Instagram page.

While Ross is a beloved celebrity in the culture, fans shared mixed reviews about his new ensemble.

“My boy Rick just be doing shi and minding his rich business”



“He should’ve gotten a lighter boot or a darker hat. If you going to go all out got to do it right.”



“Well he do own a farm at his house”

A few weeks ago, Ross’ neighbors became well aware of his farm after several animals from his great estate got loose and roamed around his Fayetteville, Georgia, neighborhood just south of Atlanta.

Rick Ross’ neighbors are reportedly pissed that his buffaloes keep roaming into her yard where her children play (twice, just this week)



Confronting him lead to an argument with a member of his team, so her next step is filing a dispute with the city

🔗: https://t.co/dDinfPw6jL pic.twitter.com/YMHHLUgRTt — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 19, 2023

According to TMZ, a woman who lives next door to Ross pulled up to her home and saw his 2,000-pound pet bison in her yard.

They reported, “Rick’s neighbor says she went to the rapper’s place to confront him about the buffaloes grazing her property … which turned into a verbal dispute with a member of Rick’s team.”

The lady allegedly tried contacting the police but was told that her and Ross’ dispute needed to be handled between them due to it being a civil matter.

Ross was gifted his bison last year by an underwear brand and added the animals to his property called, “The Promise Land.”

In addition to the bison, he also has four horses and an Angus bull.

The “Hustlin’” lyricist purchased his 109-room mansion in 2014. His 45,000 square-foot palace is so large that actor Eddie Murphy was given access to use Ross’ house to create the land of Zamunda in “Coming 2 America,” which is a sequel to the 1998 classic “Coming to America.”