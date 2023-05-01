‘Busta Ran Down on Me’: Charlamagne Tha God Claims Busta Rhymes Confronted Him After He Was Declared ‘Donkey of the Day,’ Says He Regrets Being ‘Disrespectful’ to Icons

Charlamagne Tha God is taking the blame for a heated exchange he had with fellow recording artist Busta Rhymes back in 2012. The “Hood Hard” rapper took responsibility during a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

“The Breakfast Club” host — whose born name is Lenard Larry McKelvey — said that his “disrespectful” comments led to a confrontation with Rhymes at Steve Rifkind’s Pre-BET Awards birthday party for Melanie Fiona in Los Angeles in July of 2012.

Charlamagne Tha God appears on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on April 23. (Photo: Million Dollaz Worth of Game screenshot / YouTube)

Charlemagne reflected on the confrontation and took responsibility for being rude and making fun of DMX and Busta’s freestyle over Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s single “Otis.”

“Yeah, Busta ran down on me… I was being disrespectful. But you know what it was, though, I’ll say this: I wanted to win so bad when we got ‘The Breakfast Club,’ anybody could get it. I apologize for this all the time because we have to hold our own icons in high regard,” he said on April 23.

He then explained what led to the heated conflict that came from a segment of his radio show.

“I put Busta in the freezer ’cause Busta had did a freestyle over ‘Otis’ beat. And the crazy s—t is, the s—t is actually hard, but I was just being an a—hole. So it was Busta Rhymes and DMX — God bless the dead — on the ‘Otis’ beat, but I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for no reason. It really was for no reason.”

The radio host went on to describe the drunken confrontation between him and the “Break Ya Neck” rapper.

“Busta said, ‘You know me?! I said, ‘Yeah, I know you. You a dude who used to be hot but your s—t wack now.’ Busta said, ‘You better stop this tough guy s—t before I f—k you up in here!’

Charlamagne continued, “I’m drunk as s—t, I’m like, ‘I’m a f—k you up.’ I said, ‘We gonna fight in this muthaf—r or something. Then Busta’s people came, my people came, and they just, like, broke us up.”

“If we don’t respect our OGs, then nobody will,” added McKelvey. He also said he apologized to Rhymes and the two are cool now.

In light of moving forward, the “Touch It” artist made a virtual appearance on “The Breakfast Club” in Nov. 2020. He talked about his album, “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God,” “Verzuz” matchups, and more.

DJ Envy also appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, where he and Charlamagne discussed the state of hip-hop and the legacy of their radio show with hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267.