‘I Will Put Every One of Y’all Out’: Rapper Busta Rhymes Curses Out Essence Music Fest Crowd During Performance

Rapper Busta Rhymes went full flip mode during his first appearance at the annual Essence Music Festival this year.

Several videos circulating on social media show the “Put Your Hands Where My Hands Can See” recording artist barking at the audience for pulling out their cellphones to record the concert instead of enjoying it in real time on the night of July 5.

Busta Rhymes performs at the 30th annual Essence Fest on July 5 in New Orleans. (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

“A-yo, f—k them camera phones, too. Let’s get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird-ass devices down. I ain’t from that era. Them s—ts don’t control the soul. F—k your phone,” Busta snapped at the crowd.

After identifying a “gentleman” in the audience, he said, “I will put every one of y’all out until y’all a—es is up.”

“Thirty-three years of doing this s—t, I ain’t use to ni—as sitting down at my show, I don’t give a f—k!” he continued, reminding them of his illustrious career.

The 12x Grammy nominated rapper beckoned all ages to get out of their seat to party to his music.

“I see you beautiful queen. Get up too,” the clip showed Busta saying on the Jumbotron in the arena. “Everybody up top too. Get y’all a—es up.”

With the signature smile on his face, he said, “The reason why there will be zero tolerance of bulls—t energy in here, is because this is my first time in New Orleans at the f—king 30-year anniversary of the Essence Fest… Make me feel like we home.”

Black Twitter jumped in to do what it es best, ask questions, make assumptions, and get answers. But a few blasted the Brooklyn native for his rough-and-tumble words toward fans, referring to his recent weight loss.

“I know ozempic rage when I see it,” one person said, referencing rumors that he used the weight loss drug to control his size.

Another tweeted, “You can’t bully the audience into liking you.”

Many people mocked Busta after seeing that many of the seats were empty in the arena. However, one post clarified that the weather was bad during the show, causing some people to not make it. The fan also noted that Busta didn’t cuss anyone out in particular and that his rant, in context, was “light-hearted.”

“For context, there was damn near a hurricane outside of the stadium,” the person tweeted. “That is why there were only like 400 people in there. Also, don’t judge a short clip, it was light-hearted, and he put on an amazing set. My section had a ball.”

A few others noted that Essence Fest is normally a punctual event and that shows start on time regardless of how many people might be in the venue.

For context, there was damn near a hurricane outside of the stadium. That is why there were only like 400 people in there 😂 Also, don’t judge a short clip, it was light-hearted, and he put on an amazing set. My section had a ball. pic.twitter.com/RbivCgLDUZ — Day (@_DxCartae__) July 6, 2024

Not everyone was against the “Woohah!” rapper for setting the tone and noting that Bussa Buss was trying to get it back to the good old days of hip-hop.

“Yall do realize 90s and early 2000s had a zero tolerance for sitting down and not participating when you go to a show,” the person wrote.

Busta will be commanding the same energy and declaring his “zero tolerance for sitting down” policy night after night with Ciara, Timbaland and his former Violator Management sister, Missy Elliott, on the Out of this World Tour.

Elliott’s first-ever headlining tour kicked off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 4. The next show takes place Saturday, July 6, in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The 24-city tour will extend to Aug. 22, stopping in megacities like New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles, where fans will get a chance to see all three artists perform many of their top 10 hits.