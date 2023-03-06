‘Lawd!! It’s Me Again!! I Need One Like This Please’: Russell Wilson ‘Teaching’ Daughter Sienna How ‘She Should Be Treated’ By a Man Has Fans Digging Up Ciara’s Prayer

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson captured fans’ hearts after uploading an Instagram video that showed him accompanying his and Ciara’s daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, to her first daddy-daughter dance.

Wilson was in full daddy mode as he waited for his baby girl to come down the stairs.

“Little father-daughter dance today,” he said into the camera. “I’m taking her to her first dance.”



In the video, Wilson can be seen in a mauve suit with a white shirt underneath and a gold chain around his neck.

Once the 5-year-old made her grand entrance, she was seen matching her father’s fly by rocking a mauve dress with a huge bow on the side, white stockings and a white coat.

“You look so pretty. I love you,” Wilson said before giving his daughter a bouquet of pink roses and a pair of earrings.

Russell Wilson takes his and Ciara’s daughter, Sienna Wilson, to her first daddy-daughter dance. (Pictured: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

As the video continued, Wilson helped Sienna into a black SUV and posed for a few adorable photos before they went on their way to dance the night away.

“Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire,” the football pro wrote as his caption.

His post attained over one million plays, over 208,000 likes, and over 5,800 comments.

Ciara wasted no time to comment under her hubby’s post, writing, “my heart [pink heart emoji].”

Several people commenting applauded Wilson for seemingly being a good dad to his children despite recent claims that called him corny.

“Lawd!! It’s me again!!! I need one like this please and thank you.”

“If this man ‘corny’ then our whole community is messed up. Let’s change the narrative.”

“Yes!! Teaching her how she should be treated. Great Dad.”

Over the years, Wilson has been nicknamed a variety of negative names, corny being at the top of the list.

In March 2022, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder took a few jabs at Wilson on his podcast titled “The Pivot.”



During this episode, Crowder called Wilson a “goofball,” “square,” and “lame.”

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara ain’t going to be with him. Russell’s a square… Ciara, she has a good situation but you going to leave Future and get with Russell Wilson,” Crowder said.

The clip circulated on social media and Crowder received a ton of backlash. However, that did not stop the 39-year-old from standing firm on his opinion during a “The Breakfast Club” interview in June 2022.

“I don’t know why so many people were so mad at my opinion that Russell Wilson is a square and a lame,” he told the then-trio of co-hosts: DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God.

While some may have deemed Wilson as corny, the quarterback continues to let haters hate and march to the beat of his own drum.