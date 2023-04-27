‘When Are You Gonna Finally Tell Us’: Ashanti’s ‘Healing’ Post Has Fans Believing She and Nelly are Back Together After Fueling Romance Rumors

Ashanti and Nelly have reignited romance rumors for quite some time, and it doesn’t look like the hearsay is burning out just yet.

The “Foolish” singer recently shared a series of photos of herself rocking pink shorts with a black and white shirt that read “Healing coochie” tucked into them.

Her wrists and neck were dripped out in jewelry as she sported Prada sneakers and a Chanel belt.

Ashanti’s jet-black hair was slicked back into a half-up-half-down ponytail, revealing her full face for her followers to see. However, her eyes were shielded by large black sunglasses.

Ashanti’s post has fans believing she’s back with Nelly. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

In her photos, the 42-year-old strutted various poses as the sun bounced right off of her skin, highlighting her moisturized legs.

“Jus sayin… link in @liltuneshi bio @wifeofcreation,” she wrote as her caption, to promote the clothing brand of her sister Kenashia Douglas.

Ashanti’s post received over 62,000 likes with over 1,000 commenters who mentioned how good she looked and others who brought up her former boo, Nelly.

“Nelly got my girl feeling GOODT !”



“Nelly know what he missed that’s why he came back!!!!!!”

“More like reuniting coochie”

“When are you gonna finally tell us you and @nelly are back on.”

The two artists were recently spotted together over the weekend at the jam-packed boxing match in Las Vegas between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. A viral video making its rounds on social media recently showed Nelly grabbing Ashanti’s hand in addition to them sitting next to one another.

That same weekend, the pair performed their famous 2008 song “Body On Me” in Vegas at Tao Beach. During the 52-second video plastered all over Twitter, Ashanti twerked on Nelly while he gave her bum a gentle smack.

Nelly & Ashanti performing together in Vegas 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/CVbCzck7rn — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 24, 2023

In the video, Ashanti’s ensemble was the same as the one in her latest Instagram post. According to fans, the two were completely hypnotized by each other and didn’t even notice their crowd.

“Nelly and Ashanti didn’t even look at the crowd once in that clip lmao. It really is spin the block season.”

“Love to see a brother get his shorty back”



Ashanti and Nelly kept their decade-long romance pretty quiet after meeting in 2003. Despite the undeniable chemistry and deep-rooted history with each other, the two decided to call it quits in 2014.

Though neither has fully revealed the reason for their split, Ashanti stated in a 2015 interview on “The Meredith Vieira Show” that she had been “betrayed.”

After their breakup, Nelly found himself in a seven-year relationship with Shantel Jackson from 2014 until 2021. Jackson is also the ex-fiancée of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

A few months after the couple parted ways, Nelly and Ashanti reunited for the first time since parting ways at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” Battle in Sep. 2021. During the event, the “Hot In Here” rapper made his way over to his ex-girlfriend with open arms.