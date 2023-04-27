‘Only When You In Trouble Is You Calling Her Name Like That’: Quavo Shares the Story Behind Migos’ Famous ‘Mama’ Ad-Lib

The Migos group members are known for delivering memorable ad-libs on every one of the group’s tracks. They’ve become an enormous part of the group’s persona, and fans can’t get enough.

Rapper Quavo recently revealed the origin story behind one of the group’s most famous ad-libs: “Mama!” It can be heard in several of the group’s songs, including “Fight Night,” “Add It Up,” and “Out Yo Way.”

On April 25, the “Stir Fry” artist joined singer Chlöe Bailey for Complex’s “GOAT Talk” podcast. The recording artist was asked how the group came up with the infamous ad-lib, which Quavo confirmed was a reference to his mother, Edna Marshall.

Quavo appears on “GOAT Talk” on April 25, 2023. (Photo: Complex screenshot/YouTube)

Quavo — whose legal name is Quavious Keyate Marshall — and his cousin Offset — who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — were both raised by Marshall along with Quavo’s nephew and Migos member, Kirsnick Khari Ball, otherwise known as TakeOff. TakeOff passed away in November 2022.

Related: 5 Things to Know About the Atlanta Rap Star Shot and Killed at 28

Quavo told Bailey that the ad-lib was created in honor of his mother; he also shared a story about the trio as youngsters.

“The story behind the ‘Mama!’ ad-lib is she used to chase us up and down the house trying to whoop us,” said the rapper at the 3:15 mark of the interview. “And we’d make sure we’d call her name and say, ‘I’m just playing, mama! I’m just playing!’ Then when she give it to you, you say, ‘Mama, mama, mama, mama!’ … Only when you in trouble, you call her name like that.”

Quavo reveals how the Migos came up with the classic “Momma!” adlib 😂 pic.twitter.com/9vVODhQxUs — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) April 26, 2023

Bailey and the hip-hop artist are co-stars in Peacock’s new film, “Praise This,” and are rumored to be dating. After previously being asked if the two were a couple, Bailey claimed that they are only friends.

“I don’t know where that came from,” she said before adding that the “Honey Bun” rapper was a “really nice guy.”

The “Do It” vocalist also asked him if he had any dating advice during the podcast — and it did not go well.

“G.O.A.T. dating advice? Be yourself,” Bailey said, before directing a question at Quavo. “What do you say?”

“Don’t trust these hoes,” he jokingly replied. “I’m just playing.”

The “Have Mercy” singer responded, “What! Um, um, um you talkin’ ’bout yourself.”

Fans loved seeing the banter between the two musicians, and shared their comments on Twitter.

“I like their chemistry together, they so cute and funny,” said one. “I could see them together,” added another.

The duo also shared their favorite G.O.A.T. rappers: Quavo chose rapper Jay-Z, while Bailey selected Kendrick Lamar.