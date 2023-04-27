‘If the Shoe Was on the Other Foot’: Chance the Rapper’s Wife Shares Cryptic Message Amid Viral Videos of Her Husband Grinding on Women on Vacation

Chance the Rapper recently faced backlash from fans after he was seen provocatively dancing with multiple women in Jamaica, despite being a married man.

The Chicago native, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, sparked a debate on social media between individuals who saw his actions only as part of Caribbean culture and those who suggested the rapper’s wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett, “wouldn’t approve.”

After nearly two weeks of radio silence, it appears as if Corley-Bennett finally decided to speak up using a cryptic message and a quote from Maya Angelou.

On Wednesday, April 26, the mother of two shared a lengthy passage from one of Angelou’s interviews in 2014 on Instagram.

In the message, Corley-Bennett highlighted a lengthy part that read, “Most people don’t grow up. It’s too d–n difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it. They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up.”

According to the excerpt, Angelou continued, “Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

The 29-year-old then added, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up. Rp: @cleowade,” as her caption.

Chance the rapper wife shares a message "People don't grow up…. they marry have the nerve to have children….. but don't grow up pic.twitter.com/CE59MkzdTq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 27, 2023

Hours later, her post was re-shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, along with a now-deleted quote Corley-Bennett posted on her Insta story. It read, “Wherever I go grace will beat me to it, meet me in it, turn it around, and make it a miracle.”

Several fans swarmed the media outlet’s upload, writing extensive messages seemingly in support of the influencer.

“Married men be so single”



“He publicly embarrassed her because if the shoe on the other foot and she was the one twerking on a man it will be a problem”



“And yes it’s that serious! You can have fun without blatantly disrespecting & embarrassing your spouse!”

Chance the Rapper and his wife recently celebrated four years of marriage on March 9, 2023. The “No Brainer” artist and his girlfriend of nearly six years wed in 2019, at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. Before the couple said their “I Do’s,” they were in an on-again/off-again relationship that started in 2013.

Over the course of their romance, the couple has welcomed two daughters, 7-year-old Kensli and 3-year-old Marli Grace Bennett.