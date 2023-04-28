‘They Don’t Live In the Same House?’: Chance the Rapper Responds to His Wife from the ‘Dog House’ After Being Called Out for Grinding on Other Women In Jamaica

Chance the Rapper seemingly responded to his wife after he was dragged on social media recently for grinding on other women while in Jamaica.

The “No Brainer” artist took a trip out of the country to celebrate his 30th birthday, and some say he had too much fun.

A video of the Chicago native twerking with a woman at the Carnival festival — a parade of dance, music, costumes, food, and rum — went viral on social media earlier this month. The festival is known as the biggest party in Jamaica, yet a debate on whether the artist acted appropriately quickly sparked online.

Chance the Rapper’s wife speaks up after the rapper faces backlash for dancing with several women (Pictured: @kirstencorleybennett/Instagram)

Several people noted that the “Juice” singer was simply having a good time and doing what one is supposed to do at the festival; dance and have fun. Others felt his actions were disrespectful towards his wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett.

Related: Chance the Rapper’s Wife Shares Cryptic Message Amid Viral Videos of Her Husband Grinding on Women on Vacation

One fan replied, “IN responds to CHANCE the Rapper. His Ass would be in the DOG HOUSE. DUDE WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU AND ON TAPE!!”

IN responds to CHANCE the Rapper. His Ass would be in the DOG HOUSE. DUDE WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU AND ON TAPE!! — Ms. [email protected] (@marilyn8446) April 18, 2023

After staying quiet for two weeks, Kirsten ultimately responded to the criticism with a post on Instagram highlighting a few quotes from Maya Angelou. She wrote in her caption, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

The 29-year-old also shared a screenshot of Angelou’s quotes, which were taken from one of her interviews in 2014 — the same year the author passed away.

Part of the message read, “It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

The post was shared on The Neighborhood Talk, and fans responded, with one saying she didn’t blame Bennett for being upset. “She was clearly bothered and I for one don’t blame her,” the fan wrote. “I don’t care where he was.”

Chance — whose legal name is Chancelor Bennett — seemingly replied by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories of comedian Bill Burr joking about fighting with his wife.

“Yeah, I love my wife to death,” said Burr. “I love everything about being f—king married. But I’ll tell you this right now, we do fight a lot. We do argue all the time. If I’ve learned anything in five years of being married is we’re always working on me, you know?”

He continued, “Evidently, my wife is this completed work under museum class that is to be admired and studied. But ummm how did she do that?”

The outlet also reshared Chance’s post, and fans were quick to respond, noting their disbelief that he was sincere.

One fan wrote, “Sir bye, respect your wife tf….”

“He corny like that’s embarrassing sir.”

“Am I the only MARRIED woman who wouldn’t mind? It’s CARNIVAL!”

“They don’t live in the same house? I hate this new era where nothing is no longer private!!!!!”

The Bennetts have been dating since 2013 and were married in 2019. They share two daughters, 3-year-old Marli Grace, and 7-year-old Kensli.