‘Nene Hands Down’: Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore Spark Debate Among ‘RHOA’ Fans About Who Has More ‘Iconic’ Phrases, Fans Say Nene Leakes Takes the Crown 

Throughout the years, the ladies from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” have accumulated catchy one-liners and sassy, quick-witted clapbacks that have become ingrained in fans’ minds.

But a posing question about which “RHOA” housewife has the most “iconic catchphrases” had two of the show’s reality stars coming for each other’s throats.

On April 24, Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore sat down with “The Talk” hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell, to discuss what’s to come for the upcoming season of “RHOA.”

Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore (Pictured: @”The Talk”/YouTube Screenshot)

A clip from their appearance was shared on the show’s Instagram page, highlighting a heated debate between the two ladies about who has more quotable sayings.

“I have Beyoncé quoting me,” Moore confidently said. “I mean what’s better; what’s better than that?”



Not backing down from her coworker-turned-friend’s explanation, Whitfield quickly rebutted the claim, stating, “Everyone quotes me, everyone quotes me.”

In an attempt to prove her point, the Miss USA Pageant winner decided to lay down some of her notable quotes.

“I mean ‘Bye, Felisha?’ That’s me,” Moore said. “Okay uh, ‘Don’t come for me unless I send for you?’ Who doesn’t say that!”

While the She by Shereé founder gave the mom of one credit for the second phrase, she questioned Moore taking ownership of “Bye Felisha.”

Moore suggested that she introduced the iconic line to “pop culture,” however, most fans will remember the catchy phrase, which was said by Ice Cube’s character, Craig, in the popular 1995 film “Friday.”

Kenya Moore entered the room and left Sheree in the dust LOL



Love to see it! Kenya and Sheree were on The Talk today. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/WM4TmWCDhW — 🄺🄴🄽🅈🄰 🄼🄾🄾🅁🄴 🅂🅃🄰🄽 (@GossipInformer) April 24, 2023

As for Whitfield, she only found the need to quote one line to back up her icon status.

“‘Who gon’ check me boo’ is iconic,” said the 53-year-old. “People still say it to this day.”

Whitfield spoke this line during season two of the show after she and her party planner, Anthony, got into an argument about the details and setup for an event.



It seemed as if her point was validated because an endless array of applause broke out within the audience. “Hands down the most iconic line,” added Whitfield.

O’Connell even paused to give her her flowers by recounting a time his then 4-year-old daughter repeated Whitfield’s statement after she was asked to get into the car.

“I actually think Shereé was onto something,” he said.

The clip was soon obtained by The Jasmine Brand, whose followers didn’t crown either woman the icon of “RHOA” catchphrases. Instead, many named another fellow OG castmate as the winner of the debate: Nene Leakes.

“We know Nene is the one with the most iconic and referenced phrases of all time. Not even close. But sure, nice try”



“Since nene isn’t there it does go to Sheree but we all know nene has the most iconic catchphrases”

“Nene hands down. But I gotta give it to Sheree. Who gone check me boo is iconic. Even NBA players say it.”

“Bye/ The winner is and will ALWAYS be Nene. She’s quoted fifty eleven times 24/7 in these internets.”

Nene Leakes was introduced to fans in 2008, along with Whitfield, after Bravo dropped its third installation in the ‘Housewives’ franchise. Since, the New York-born reality star has had fans screaming, “Yasss honey,” at their TV screens while also racking up meme-worthy facial expressions.

Some of her other catchphrases that live rent-free in fans’ heads include, “I said what I said,” “Bloop,” “Close your legs to married man,” “Whew, chile…the ghetto,” “You and your wig” and many more.

Her departure after seven seasons left a noticeable dent within the cast, but her epic return from seasons 10 to 12 successfully filled the void of intense drama and quotable reads.

However, she decided to leave for good in 2020, due to an “extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional, negotiation.”

Still, “RHOA” fans have plenty more shady moments and iconic catchphrases to look forward to, as Moore and Whitfield prepare for the return of “RHOA” season 15. It airs on May 7 on Bravo.