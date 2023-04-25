‘Money Well Spent’: Saweetie Reveals She Bought Herself ‘Some Boobs’ After Receiving Her First Big Rap Check

Saweetie did not hold back from admitting what her first big purchase was after receiving her first big check during the start of her rap career.

The Bay Area rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, was stopped over the weekend by HipHopDX backstage during day three of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She was asked by the outlet to detail her first performance.

Saweetie reveals the big purchase she made after receiving her first big rap check. (Pictured: @saweetie/Instagram)

“I went to Turkey,” the 29-year-old said. “My first show was in Turkey – Istanbul.”

Saweetie continued to reveal how much her performance was worth, saying, “They paid me 10 bands to perform ‘ICY GIRL.’ Just one song. 10 bands.”

“ICY GIRL” was Saweetie’s 2018 hit single that ultimately launched her career. There was no escaping the catchy tune being heard at parties, on the radio, or via social media.

When asked what she spent her money on after receiving a load of cash, the Grammy-nominated artist paused for a few seconds before confidently replying, “Some boobs!”

It wasn’t long before The Jasmine Brand shared the clip of Saweetie’s 22-second interview on Instagram. Fans in the comments section shared their opinions about her appearance and their perspectives on what she should have done with the money.

“She didn’t need them or any of the work she’s had done, really”

“Now she admitting to her procedures, which she thought we didn’t know any better”

One particular social media user decided to respond to critics by writing, “Why y’all so mad about what she did to her OWN body and with her OWN money? She made what she thought was the best decision for herself sheesh!”

Another added, “Young ladies, understand. There is nothing wrong with your body just because you don’t look like celebrities or models. THEY don’t look like that either without the money.”

A few fans came to Saweetie’s defense, writing, “She bet not do sh!t else either ! She just right” and “Money well spent.”

Saweetie serving supreme bbl fashion and bodayyy #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yH8qBnQy7O — JMB (@JoMonique_) September 13, 2021

Throughout her time in the industry, fans were intrigued to know if Saweetie went under the knife to get her killer body or if she was naturally blessed with an hourglass shape.

Despite fans’ assumptions, the “Best Friend” lyricist has never publicly confirmed or denied any cosmetic surgery accusation, until now.

While she’s only recently spoken about her breasts, some fans believe that the rapper also received a BBL.

As previously reported, Saweetie joined Latto on the Coachella stage for an epic performance of their 2019 rap single, “B–t From Da Souf (Remix),” which also features Miami rapper Trina.