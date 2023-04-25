‘They Can Keep Complaining IDC’: Simone Biles and Fans Clap Back at Trolls Over Her Hair In Wedding Photos Following Years of Criticism for Her Hairstyles

Simone Biles is unbothered by individuals criticizing her wedding-day hair.

The gymnast announced in a series of photos shared on both Twitter and Instagram 22 that she and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, had gotten hitched on April 22. On the latter platform, she wrote, “I do [white heart emoji] officially owens [white heart emoji].”

The 26-year-old first announced their engagement following a Valentine’s Day proposal last year.

Since then, she has shared with fans how she knew Owens was “the one,” the day she said yes to the dress and snippets of her bridal shower and friends who attended her bachelorette party.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on their wedding day. (Photo: @Simonebiles/Instagram)

The intimate ceremony between just the two of them and an officiant — in an April 23 Q&A with fans, Biles revealed her sister, Adria, was supposed to be in attendance but missed the quick exchange of vows — took place at a courthouse.

In the images, Biles wore a white, flowy gown and Owens a tan suit. However, those narrowing in on the Olympic athlete took issue with her tresses, which were loosely curled and pulled back into a ponytail. “

Related: Simone Biles Questions Haters Dissing Her Hair Ahead of Cheering Debut

“Simone Biles wild af for taking her wedding pictures with her hair like that. Y’all can fight me down ion care. I stand on wtf I said,” wrote one naysayer.

Another person commented, “idc Simone biles hair was a mess for her wedding day y’all not convincing me that is a bride look.”

idc simone biles hair was a mess for her wedding yall not convincing me that is a bride look — the don (@FlNEASSDOM) April 24, 2023

Some also took aim at her edges that did not seem flawlessly slicked back for the special occasion. Biles, however, hit back at those nitpicking her hair.

“I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc,” she wrote in a tweet.

i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics



but they can keep complaining idc idc idc — Simone Biles Owens (@Simone_Biles) April 23, 2023

Fans were also quick to come to her defense, with one person writing, “Continue to slay sis!!”

A second person hit back at the haters with, “One wrote, “Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married… And y’all worried about her hair…..?!”

A third said, “Some of these tweets about Simone Biles hair at her wedding are childish and stupid. Especially coming from avi’s with cheap looking lace fronts and those dumb a—, ugly baby hairs the gals like. If you don’t have edges bc of wigs, we don’t want your opinion on hair.”

A third comment read, “Just remember Simone Biles is famous for being an Olympian, not for being the Gorilla glue girl. Look where perfect edges got her!”

Biles’ hair has been the topic of debate throughout her professional career as a gymnast. For years, people have attempted to shame her for not having every hair neatly in place and have resorted to attacking her textured hair. In 2017, she became an honorary member of the NFL’s Texans cheer squad and yet again the target of remarks over her mane.

“Just came straight from a 4 hour practice w/my hair in a bun excuse my hair … hahah,” wrote the 4-time gold medalist on Dec. 10, 2017. Still, critics dished out a slew of unkind statements.

The following day, after game-day photos showed her hair styled perfectly for her cheering debut, she left critics with a question to reflect upon. “I have 1 question to everyone commenting about my hair when I genuinely look happy in the photo.. Do you look perfect ALL the time? everything in perfect order?”

Biles still has a larger wedding ceremony coming up. She recently revealed that she plans to change into a total of four dresses and will be sharing photos when the time is right. If critics attempt to rain on her happy day, they’ll likely be met with fierce words from her fans — just like they were this time.