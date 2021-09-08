‘Talk That Ish’: Simone Biles Fires Back at Critics Downplaying Her Greatness Because of Her Performance at the Tokyo Games

Despite what critics have to say, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is proud of her career achievements, including the two medals she won while competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Ohio native was expected to outperform every competitor during her five events at the Games, but instead she shocked the world by pulling out of most of those events. Biles helped her team secure a silver medal in the women’s team all-around final before announcing her participation in other events, including floor exercise and uneven bars, were up in the air after she apparently was mentally unready to compete. She would ultimately return only to compete in the balance beam which earned her a bronze, her seventh medal of her Olympic career.

Simone Biles shared a photo of her two medals from the Tokyo Olympics while reminding critics she is not defined by their opinions. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

While she did not take home gold as many expected, Biles said her bronze medal carried more weight as it represented her perseverance in the sport. “It means more than all the golds because I’ve pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve even been here,” Biles told “Today” host Hoda Kotb in July. “It was very emotional, and I’m just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well.”

Biles, 24, took a moment to reflect on her experience in a social post, while also reminding her critics their opinions are meaningless to a person like herself who understands their worth.

“Can’t believe it’s already been a month. Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world 🤎 I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far,” wrote Biles on the Sept. 4 post showing off her the two medals she won in Tokyo.

She continued, “This Olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete. I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary. For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast😊🤭”

The post was met with support, just as Biles had seen during her time at the recent Games.

“Preach! Say it louder for the people in the back 💕,” wrote Biles teammate and friend Jordan Chiles.

“The people running their mouths can’t even touch their toes. They can have a seat.”

“Talk👏that ish👏never stop!”