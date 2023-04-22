‘You Too Old to be Petty with My Child’: Erica Dixon Joins In on Daughter’s Internet Beef with Scrappy’s Wife Bambi

“Love and Hip Hop” Atlanta might not currently be airing, but fans are front and center at the drama unfolding between Adizia “Bambi” Benson, Erica Dixon, and Dixon’s daughter Emani Richardson.

For those confused, the three ladies all have one thing in common, rapper Lil Scrappy.

Dixon and Scrappy were once engaged, and during their romance, Richardson was born. However, Dixon decided to call off their engagement in 2013.

Not too long after their split, Scrappy and Benson became an item, and although there were road bumps in their relationship, the two tied the knot in September 2017. But their happily ever after didn’t seem to last long, for the two are currently separated, as previously reported.

It all started with a resurfaced video of Richardson on Instagram Live asking fans to stop bringing up Benson to her.

“Please stop asking about my step-mom,” the 18-year-old said. “Stop coming on here asking about that lady.”



She continued, “Do y’all see me post with her? Do you see me around her? No. Just stop asking me about that lady.”

Days later, Benson caught wind of Richardson’s comments, as she posted two photos, writing, “It’s giving ‘That Lady’” as her caption.

Her post was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, where both Dixon and Richardson eagerly clapped back, twice.

“You mean ‘That Old Lying A– Lady’ that was in the hot tub with Benzino. Bih you too old to be petty with my child,” wrote Dixon.

Benzino is a cast mate from “LHHATL” who was joined by another “LHHATL” alum, Kirk Frost, in a hot tub. The two men received backlash for their hot tub scene due to Frost being married to “LHHATL” cast mate, Rasheeda Frost.

Bambi was one of the many women that accompanied them in the hot tub.

Richardson also responded in the post, writing, “Wasn’t even being petty. But like I said ‘STOP ASKING ME BOUT THAT LADY.'”

Dixon then returned to the comment section, insisting that her daughter stop explaining herself to the public.

“@official_emanii yean gotta explain s–t you said about goofy looking as h–. Big Charlie horse from Lamb-chop sing a long ain’t gone do nothing to you.”



After the mother and daughter duo penned their notes Benson decided to pen her own message on her Instagram story accusing Dixon of abusing her oldest child.

“Y’ALL SO MAD CUZ I’M REALLY ‘THAT LADY,’” she began, “BUT YOU’LL NEVER BE ANYTHING OTHER THAN ‘THAT N—A BABY MOMMA’ @MSERICADIXON SINCE YOU WANNA PLAY WITH ME…”

In her message, the mother of three explained her reasoning for disliking Dixon stemmed from her allegedly “bullying” Richardson and “busted her s–t.”



“I LET PEOPLE THINK OTHERWISE,” Benson claimed, “AND NEVER SPOKE UP BECAUSE SCRAPP WAS HANDLING IT WITH THE COURT AND SHE WAS UNDERAGE… BUT B—H F–K YOU! IT’S UP. AND HERE IS ONE INCIDENT REPORT OF MANY…”

In another upload, the “LHH: ATL” star posted a reported “Incident/Investigative Report” showing Dixon’s offense of “domestic dispute.”

“PUBLIC RECORD,” Benson wrote over the top of the report, “PLEASE STOP PLAYING. I LOVE THIS CHILD AND KEPT MY MOUTH CLOSED BUT Y’ALL DOING THE MOST!”



She continued to accuse Dixon of sending the police to her house while also stating that Richardson willingly talked to the police “on her own.”

The 37-year-old also claimed that Dixon was using their drama for a storyline on “LHH.”



“HANG IT UP,” Benson demanded. “I’M NOT FIGHTING WITH Y’ALL. GO FIGHT WITH YOUR OTHER BABY DADDY’S WIFE GIRL. THE END.”

Benson then posted a recorded conversation between her and her estranged husband, Lil Scrappy, about his daughter’s behavior.

In the audio, Scrappy admitted that he felt his daughter was telling the truth whenever she vented about Dixon’s actions, but also noted that a lot of information has been misconstrued.

“My whole thing is,” the rapper began, “like, it’s like you know, it’s people everybody saying stuff, from all over the place and some of the stuff is real, some of that s–t is not real. And I don’t even know, I just be hearing stuff.”

During the rest of the video, Benson suggested that her estranged husband has a duty to “establish boundaries” between the three ladies.

Not too long after her posts, Richardson and Dixon both went on Instagram Live to share their side of Benson’s accusations.

“Since we being all the way 100, she posted a paper of when I got in trouble cause I was being smart and my momma popped me, that’s nothing,” Richardson said in terms of the incident report.’

She then claimed that Benson can not watch her three children, Breland, Xylo, and Cali, by herself.

“You need my dad and the nanny to be with you, or your momma 24/7, so let’s not talk about parenting,” Richardson said before praising Dixon’s parenting. “My momma go 100 percent for all of us.”

During Dixon’s live, she accused Benson and Scrappy of attempting to have her children taken away from her.

In addition to Richardson, Dixon also has a set of twins, Eryss and Embrii, whom she shares with a man whose name remains undisclosed.

“Anybody can make a police report,” Dixon claimed, “I can go do a police report now and say I seen bruises or seen some s–t, you what I’m saying, on Emoni. It’s a police report. But, what you need to post is the paperwork, from the whole investigation.”

“Cause I went through everything,” she revealed, “cause I got nothing to hide. My kids are well taken care of.”

Dixon continued to reiterate that any abuse claims are “false allegations,” while commanding her daughter to stay out of the drama.

“Yes you are 18, but stay out of it… don’t go back and forth,” she demanded of her daughter.

Before her Instagram Live ended, Dixon noted that she recently met up with Benson, where it “got heated,” and she walked away. She encouraged her to meet up again.

Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, also made time to defend her granddaughter while on Instagram Live. She said, “Yes, what my family is going through is very disturbing. My son is about to lose his mind.” She later added, “This too shall pass.”

After all of the chaos and back and forth online, Bambi returned on April 21 to archive all of her Instagram posts except one. In it, she wrote, “Sharing private moments is never a good look and goes against everything that family stands for. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Bambi admitted she was “triggered” when she shared her previous posts and “responded emotionally & publically.”

“I am not proud of it & I apologize to everyone I hurt and disappointed. I’m gonna take some time to get it together & work on being my favored version of myself,” she concluded. “It won’t be perfect, but it will be me.”

Hopefully, these ladies can settle their differences for the betterment of their families.