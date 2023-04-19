‘That Man Still Fine Like This???’: Morris Chestnut’s New Role Has Fans Swooning Over the Actor’s Good Looks

Hulu’s Onyx Collective drama series “Reasonable Doubt” has been renewed for a second season, and some new eye candy has been added to its cast.

The ABC signature-produced project decided to welcome Morris Chestnut as a series regular for the show’s sophomore season.

Morris Chestnut’s new role has fans amazed at his good looks. (Photo: @morrischestnutofficial/Instagram)

News about “The Best Man: Final Chapters” actor joining the talented cast — which includes Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, and more — was announced on Monday, April 17.

“Reasonable Doubt” centers on Corinealdi’s character Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, an accomplished Los Angeles defense attorney. Throughout the first season, fans witnessed Jax deal with “past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together,” as Deadline reported.

For his role, Chestnut is set to play the charming, media-savvy defense attorney Corey Cash, who oftentimes represents the underdogs. Once Jax brings Corey in for a high-profile case, she comes to realize that he’s “more shine than substance and threatening her position at the firm.”

Fans on Twitter have already begun speculating what Chestnut’s storyline will entail.

“I feel like he’s either gonna be her ex-lover or an estranged older brother either way I’m here for it!”

“This was a really good show and now they’re adding Morris. The lead definitely not getting back with her husband now”

The 54-year-old’s new venture was also shared on Theybf_daily’s Instagram account, where fans expressed excitement to see Chestnut be added to the show’s mix while also praising the way he’s maintained his good looks.

“Ayeeeee I was waiting for this to comeback! & now my man about to be there too? I’m definitely God’s favorite lol”



“This man still fine like this???”



“Morris Chestnut keep a job!”

Chestnut’s most recent television credits include “Rosewood,” “Our Kind of People,” “The Enemy Within,” and a guest appearance on “All American.”

The California native has been in the industry for more than two decades and continues to excite women with his chocolate skin, shining smile, and annoyingly handsome looks.

Though the actor is loved by many, he previously shared his experience with people mistaking him for other Black men in the industry.

In an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Chestnut told the host that he has been mistaken for Tyrese Gibson, Taye Diggs, and Charlamagne Tha God. While the men don’t necessarily resemble each other in the face, it can be inferred that their dark skin and bald heads play a factor in the mix-ups.