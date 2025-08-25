‘I’m Sick’: Morris Chestnut Ditches the Look He’s Known For and His New Appearance Has Everyone Shocked

Actor Morris Chestnut can do no wrong.

The “Reasonable Doubt” star left fans awestruck with a recent Instagram post showing he has changed his signature look.

The video, captioned “Decided to hop on this trend. Beard or no beard?” began with a clip of the actor at the 2025 Golden Globes, wearing an impeccably tailored red suit and rocking his signature full beard.

Morris Chestnut goes viral for altering his signature look, as lady fans are shocked. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Chestnut shared a POV-style reel stating he had “finally decided to cut off his facial hair.” The video then cuts to show him in his bathroom, revealing a freshly groomed goatee.

While leaving the “beard gang” might be a risky move for some, social media had no complaints about the 56-year-old’s bold makeover.

“You can do whatever you want, Morris!!!” one follower exclaimed on Chestnut’s personal Instagram, @MorrisChestnutOfficial.

Another added, “Ain’t no damn way you aging this damn well—I mean, sheshhh, you looking amazing! The goatee is.”

One follower took it a step further, playfully demanding a conversation with Pam Byse, Chestnut’s wife of 29 years.

“At this point, I need to talk to thy boss. Mrs. Pam, your beautiful husband got us in our feelings & we don’t know how to act at times. I think Morris needs to be on timeout or something cause, Lord, we thank You; with all due respect. Morris, know we don’t play ’bout him.”

After @TheShadeRoom reposted the clip, the comments only got better.

“I’m sick of this man being fine. It’s been my whole life!” one follower vented.

Another noted that Chestnut “went from Morris to Lance,” referencing his iconic role as former NFL player Lance Sullivan in 1999’s “The Best Man.”

Chestnut has long been considered one of Hollywood’s most attractive men. His on-screen debut as Ricky Baker in 1991’s “Boyz N the Hood” introduced the world to a fresh-faced 22-year-old with a trendy high-top fade and a baby face.

By the mid 2010s, his role as Lance evolved in “The Best Man Holiday” into another side of Morris that most know him for today: a smooth bald head and goatee.

Throughout his 30+ year career, Chestnut has occasionally switched up his facial hair, but one thing remains constant — his “face card never declines,” as fans are quick to affirm.

In 2015, People named the actor one of its “Sexiest Men Alive,” but the “Two Can Play That Game” star has yet to grace the magazine’s coveted cover. The top-secret winner is revealed every November.

As for what prompted the sudden change in facial hair? Chestnut hasn’t said — but if the internet’s reaction is any indication, whatever the reason, fans are eating it up.