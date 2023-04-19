Chicago Woman from Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’ Video Sues Netflix and ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Directors for Exploiting Her ‘Dark Past’

A Chicago woman has filed a lawsuit suit against the directors of the Kanye West documentary “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” claiming the film used footage of her without her permission

Cynthia Love filed the lawsuit on April 17, alleging she was exploited in the mini-series about the Grammy-winning artist that premiered on Netflix in 2022.

Love originally appeared in the music video for West’s single, “Through the Wire,” directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah back in 2003. Love has named Simmons, Ozah, and Netflix in her lawsuit.

Cynthia Love (left) and Kanye West (right) appearred in West’s “Through The Wire” music video in 2003. (Photo: Through The Wire screenshot / YouTube)

The footage features Love dancing in the video inside a restaurant, for which she says she was only paid $20. According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims that Love was in an “altered state and not capable of providing consent” at the time.

Love also took issue with an extended version of her restaurant dance being featured in the Netflix documentary.

She says the documentary showcases her in a bad light to people, family, and friends who may have been unaware of her background. She insists she’s been sober for 18 years and claims that Simmons told her son via text that he assumed she was deceased prior to the documentary’s release, so he did not contact her.

“Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” explores West’s professional and personal life, including footage from the 2002 car accident that nearly took his life. The three-part series also features footage of his mother, Donda West, who passed away at the age of 58 in 2007 after having complications during plastic surgery.

Love claims the film’s debut has affected her reputation by showing her “dark past,” which caused her emotional distress. She is seeking at least $30,000 in damages based on the reported $30 million acquired to make “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”