‘Her Head Moving After Every Beat Has Already Dropped’: Angela Simmons’ New Video with Yo Gotti Has Fans Pointing Out Her Offbeat Dance Moves

Angela Simmons was living it up and dancing to her own tune at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star was having the time of her life with her man, Yo Gotti, at Coachella. The two had gone to support Gotti’s artist GloRilla, who performed at the annual music and arts festival that takes place in the Colorado Desert in Southern California.

Throughout the two-day festival, the couple captured moments that showed them enjoying each other’s company, but there was one video of Simmons that fans could not get over.

The Shade Room shared a video of Gotti’s lady wearing a form-fitting two-piece while singing Beyoncé’s hit single “Drunk In Love.” In another video, she sang and swayed along to Ciara’s song “Get Up” with her man behind her.

While many can’t deny how good she looked, fans couldn’t help but notice that the reality TV star was singing offbeat, which seemed to bother quite a few of them.

One person asked, “Was she off beat? Or the video lagged?”

Another wrote, “It’s her head moving after every beat has already dropped,” and someone else joked, “she’s always a half a beat off.”

In support of their relationship, one person said, “You know it’s real when they look you in your eyes and sing drunk in love to you.”

Angela n Yo Gotti

At this point, it’s a common sentiment among fans that Simmons may lack some rhythm. Last May, fans were cracking up over a video of her dancing to Jay Hover’s “One Leg” song, and plenty of commentators had plenty to say about her movements. But according to the mother of one, she was aware that she wasn’t the best at doing the dance and said, “I was being foolish lmao. but it was fun.”

As far as her relationship goes, it’s not clear how long Simmons and Yo Gotti have officially been an item, but the two announced their relationship to the world on social media on New Year’s Eve, 2022. The shocking news seemed like a manifestation moment for the pair since Yo Gotti always has had his eyes set on Simmons.

In his 2016 hit single “Down in the DMs,” the rapper shared that he not only followed her on social media but that he has “a crush on Angela Simmons.” Bold move – as he himself mentioned in the song – but like he also said “F-ck it, I’m gon’ let the world know. Goals.”