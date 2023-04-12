‘He Got His Father’s Face OMG’: Rihanna Breaks the Internet with ‘Eastuh’ Photos of Her and A$AP Rocky’s Son, Fans Point Out Which Parent He Favors the Most

Though Easter has come and gone, Rihanna decided to give fans a look at how she and her adorable “Eastuh” bunny enjoyed their holiday.

The “Lift Me Up” songstress, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared not one but two separate posts of her and A$AP Rocky’s son blinged-out with adorable bunny ears placed on his head.

Rihanna shows off adorable photos of her son. (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram)

Riri’s first upload featured four different photos of the infant — whose name has yet to be publicly disclosed — chewing on an egg as he sat outside with a stuffed bunny on his lap. In the next three snaps, the tot is sitting inside a basket, making different faces in front of the camera.

The beauty mogul captioned her post, “Eastuh,” and her photos attained over four million likes.

While fans in her comment section acknowledged how incredibly cute the baby boy was, there were a few messages that noted how much the child has grown to look like his “Fashion Killa” father.

“I know we were screaming RiRi when he was born but he look just like his daddy”



“He got his father’s face OMG”

“ASAP YOU ARE THE FATHER”



In the 35-year-old’s second set of photos, she shared four shots of her son sitting in the grass surrounded by plastic Easter eggs and stuffed animals. In the photos, the soon-to-be one-year-old can be seen looking at a book titled “How to Catch the Easter Bunny.”



“Look at heeeeee!!!! shot by de birFday gal herself @mdollas11,” the Barbados native captioned the pictures.

These shots received over two million likes, with over 8,000 commenters still in awe about how much he resembles A$AP Rocky.

In March, the family of three graced the cover of British Vogue, where Rihanna gushed over her son’s relationship with Rocky.

“He is obsessed with his father,’” she told the outlet. “And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What’s going on?’”

Rihanna continued, “Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realised that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”

The celebrity couple announced the pregnancy of their first child while walking in the streets of New York last January.

Rihanna was photographed wearing an oversized pink jacket that debuted her baby bump, while Rocky sported a white sweater with a blue jacket overtop.

Though they have been friends for years, the two artists didn’t turn their relationship romantic until 2020.