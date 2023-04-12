‘I Didn’t Even Realize That Was You!’: Fans Do a Double Take After Meagan Good Shares a Throwback Photo from Her Role In ‘Friday’

Meagan Good kicked off the week with a trip down memory lane to remind fans of exactly where she came from. The actress shared a throwback photo of herself in the movie “Friday,” and fans were surprised to learn she had a role in the film.

She played neighborhood kid #2 in the 1995 cult classic movie starring Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Regina King, and late actors John Witherspoon and Bernie Mac.

Good shared an image taken from a scene in the film featuring herself and Tucker on April 10 with the caption “Monday.” In the photo, she can be seen wearing an oversized shirt, overalls, a baby blue fitted cap to the side, and long hair.

Meagan Good and Chris Tucker in the movie “Friday.” (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram.)

Fans in her comment section were shocked and surprised to learn Good was in the movie.

“I didn’t even realize that was you!”

“Why I feel like I’m the last to know this?”

“Wow!! Never knew that was you.”

“It’s your facial expression for me! Lol!”

Good plays one of the children waiting to buy ice cream from Big Worm, played by Faizon Love, who uses an ice cream truck to cover his front as a drug dealer. In the scene, he summons Chris Tucker’s character Smokey, over to his truck to collect his money from the weed he sold him, which turns into a back-and-forth.

“Hurry up,” yelled Good’s character, to which Smokey turned to her and said, “Don’t you see we handling grown folks’ business? Damn. Now shut the hell up.”

The “Harlem” star recalls auditioning for the role with director F. Gary Gray when she was just 13 during an interview with D.J. Vlad.

“So I remember, auditioning for it and just like kinda going off in the audition room and Gary Gary was like, ‘I love this kid. You have the job.’ And I was like, ‘I have the job?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. You have the job. I’m telling you now,” she said. “And it was really cool.”

😅😅 I watched #Friday last night and didn’t know Meagan Good was the lil girl by big worm cream truck 🤦🏾‍♂️ I’m madd late after watching that movie mad times bruh — Noble Remix (@Noble_Remix) September 8, 2022

Although Good was only in one scene, she was on set with the legendary cast for weeks. She went on to share memories from her time from being on the set, including making tuna sandwiches for actor Michael Clark Duncan, who was a stand-in for Tommy Lister Jr‘s character Deebo.

“I used to make them tuna sandwiches every day on set,” recalled Good. “And then Chris [Tucker] was like a big brother to me. I mean, he still is like a big brother to me. And he helped me with my lines.”

She said, “I remember everything so vividly because it was my first movie, my first speaking role, and when I finally got to my scene and I’ve been waiting for two weeks, and then it was like my line and I was like, ‘What’s my line?'”

The 41-year-old entertainer said she forget her line at least four times in a row, but Chris Tucker helped her finally get it down. She explained that there was another scene where she talks with a boy about Ezel, who was played by late comedian Anthony “A.J.” Johnson breaking into someone’s house, but the scene was cut, and she didn’t know it until she saw the film at the ‘Friday’ premiere.

Good said she went to tell Tucker that her scene had been cut from the movie while at the premiere, and another little boy he was speaking with kept pushing her out of the way. To her surprise, the boy turned out to be Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill.

From there, Good went on to star as Janie in “ABC Afterschool Specials” and portray a lead role as Cisely Batiste in 1997’s “Eve’s Bayou,” alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Whitfield, and Jurnee Smollett.

She’s also had notable roles in “Cousin Skeeter,” “Deliver Us from Eva,” “D.E.B.S,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Waist Deep,” and “Think Like a Man,” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

Fans can watch Good’s latest film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” in theatres now.