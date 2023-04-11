‘MIND YA BUSINESS!!!!!!’: Eva Marcille’s Dedication Post for Her Male Best Friend Raises Eyebrows for Fans Who Mention Her Recent Split from Husband Michael T. Sterling

Eva Marcille’s appreciation post to her male best friend has fans believing he’s the reason that she and her estranged husband, Michael T. Sterling, are separating.

The “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3 winner shared an edited video; created by a Marcille fan page that showed her and her male bff @Rickiebobbie1 on Instagram. In the 15-second clip, fans were able to see several of their fun-filled adventures compiled into one tape.

Eva Marcille shows love to her male bestie, but fans think he’s the reason for her separation from Michael T. Sterling. (Pictured: @rickibobbie1/Instagram)

A few clips that were included in the edited video show the pair dancing, eating ice cream, on a boat, in the car, and inside a pool.

“Nothing like a best friend. Love you @rickiebobbie1 and thank you @forevamarcille,” the 38-year-old wrote as her caption.

Marcille’s video received over 240,000 plays with over 190 comments. While some fans said they love this friendship, a few side-eyed the relationship and inferred that they were more than platonic pals.

“Could the bestie friend man be the cause for the divorce ……hopefully not”



“That’s a best friend? Hmmmm ok”

“Y’all don’t start that s–t in these comments Robert has been her best friend for a long time and has nothing to do with the divorce. MIND YA BUSINESS!!!!!!”

It appears Marcille and her best friend have known each other for years and can be spotted in numerous photos and videos on her Instagram page. His page features dozens of photos of the pair going back as far as 2018. He regularly promotes her business and tv show appearances and was around during her pregnancy with her third child.

Just as March was closing, news broke that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed for divorce from Sterling.

drew, eva, cynthia, ralph, michael sterling, & mike hill sprinting their asses down to the atlanta courthouse filing for divorce this year #RHOA pic.twitter.com/OG1vNmKuQk — linnethia mellenCAMP (@nenefcknleakes) March 28, 2023

In documents obtained by People Magazine, Marcille described their relationship as “irretrievably broken.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” the mother of three told the outlet. “Sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

The California native is seeking primary and legal custody of their children, along with child support and help with medical bills.

While Marcille believes their marriage is completely shattered, Sterling has been vocal about wanting to win his wife back. The Atlanta attorney exclusively spoke with The Jasmine Brand and was adamant about fighting for their strained relationship.

“I am not going to lose my wife,” Sterling said. “I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”



Marcille and Sterling married in 2018 and have two biological children together: 4-year-old Michael Todd and 3-year-old Maverick.

The “All the Queen’s Men” actress also has a 9-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Kevin McCall.