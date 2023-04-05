‘My Back Is Starting to Hurt’: Sherri Shepherd Says She’s Getting a Breast Reduction Following Wardrobe Mishap During Live Show

Daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd has decided to undergo breast reduction surgery this summer.

This news arrives nearly a month after the 55-year-old host experienced a wardrobe malfunction during an episode of her talk show, “Sherri.” Shepherd’s stylist, Willie Sinclair III, came on stage to pin the top of her dress because too much of her chest area was showing.

Sherri Shepherd laughs off wardrobe malfunction (“Sherri”/ YouTube)

“So before the doors opened, Willie said ‘It’s too much boob.’ So, he pinned it right before the doors were supposed to open up, and as I was standing there, I was praying for y’all,” she joked during a chat with “Entertainment Tonight.

“And as the doors were opening up, the pin popped. It popped, and so I just pulled it and threw it out. So as I walked out, I could hear Willie go, [gasp].”

The outlet caught up with Shepherd on the red carpet in New York City for Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon on April 4. She revealed that she plans on having surgery this summer to minimize the size of her breasts.

“I think I’m getting my boobies done. I think I’m getting a little reduction because my back is starting to hurt, so that’s a big one,” she said.

The comedienne also said that she may be doing some acting over the summer, noting that some forget she also makes money as an actress. She also plans on squeezing in some quality time with her son 17-year-old son, Jeffrey.

“People keep forgetting I’m an actress,” said the “Harlem” star. “So, yes, I have an audition for a movie and I’m working on a children’s book. And I’m gonna be a mother. Jeffrey needs me more before he starts school again.”

What's the biggest lesson Sherri Shepherd has learned from hosting her talk show? "Trust in who you are." | Variety Power of Women presented by @LifetimeTV https://t.co/W2agwtbqkD pic.twitter.com/6zhPmrcvVh — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2023

Later on the red carpet, Shepherd was asked what’s the biggest lesson she has learned as she filmed the first season of her new talk show.

“You gotta trust in who you are,” she told Variety. “I think that was probably the biggest thing that was sending me into a panic of ‘how can I be different from anybody else’ and you’re different than everybody else because you are who you are, and I’ve learned to tap into, ‘this is who I am.'”

“The Jamie Foxx Show” star went on to talk about the importance of being fearless and taking big risks.

Shepherd attended Variety’s Luncheon as a presenter, where she credited Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Robin Roberts for encouraging her throughout her career.