‘I Wish He Was Able to See This In Person’: Nipsey Hussle to Receive Posthumous Star on the Walk of Fame

In just four days, Nipsey Hussle will once again be recognized for his monumental influence and career. The late rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down in March 2019, outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. A jury deliberated for six hours before Eric Holder was found guilty in July 2022 of first-degree murder.

The 33-year will posthumously be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 37th birthday on Monday, Aug. 15. According to the Walk of Fame’s official site, the L.A. native was announced last June as part of the 2022 class. Other recipients in the Recording category include the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Martha Reeves. Ashanti and DJ Khaled both received their stars during a celebratory ceremony in April.

Nipsey Hussle shared this photo of himself two days before he was shot and killed in Los Angeles. (Photo: @nipseyhussle/Instagram.)

Hussle will join the ranks of fellow legendary rap artists such as 50 Cent, Diddy, Pharrell Williams, LL Cool J, and LA. natives Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill.

The ceremony will take place Monday, Aug. 15, at 11:30 PDT.

Nipsey Hussle will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame August 15th, which also would’ve been his 37th Birthday. RIP NIP 🕊⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9ACIHBgLVn — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) August 10, 2022

As the news circulated online, fans began reminiscing about Hussle’s impact and music.

“Very well deserving I wish he was able to see this in person.”

“Should’ve got it when he was alive.”

“I sure hate he’s not here man!”

“I’m glad the marathon continues.”

“It’s still to the top nip‼️ He was and his foundation is still doing big things in the community his legacy is inspiring & his music still a commodity!!!”

As excited as fans seemed, a few raised questions about how Hussle posthumously received such an honor compared to artists who have been around for decades.

One person said, “As much as I loved hearing about his community work and definitely agree that he deserves recognition, I don’t agree with this. It’s giving fake love because he passed and that’s weird.”

Another wrote, “They would’ve never given him one had he not been killed, and that’s all I’ll say.” A third individual emphatically said, “Prayers to his family for his untimely death… but he ain’t do nothing to get a star.”

Hussle was honored earlier this month after a Metro rail station in the area he grew up in was named after him. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station is located at “Nipsey Hussle Square” and will serve along the Hyde Park line, which stops in Los Angeles and Inglewood.

In July, a jury in Los Angeles county deliberated for six hours before the accused Eric Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was a former associate who shot the victim at least 10 times before kicking him in the head, as previously reported. During the trial, officials listened to testimonies from eyewitnesses such as Bryannita Nicholson, who drove the getaway car during the March 31, 2019, incident. Holder also was found guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as there were two bystanders wounded in the shooting. He faces life behind bars during his sentencing on Sept. 15.