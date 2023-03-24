‘I See You Sis’: Sherri Shepherd’s New Gym Video Has Fans Comparing Her to Wendy Williams

Over the past few years, Sherri Shepherd has documented her fitness journey so followers can see her progress.

But the talk-show host’s recent video has fans commenting on one prominent body part.

The 55-year-old uploaded an upbeat recording of herself dancing around different workout equipment as “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown played in the background.

“Had to get my @kingbobbybrown dancing on! So excited @newedition is back for an encore today on @sherrishowtv,” she wrote as the caption.

It was apparent the “Beauty Shop” actress was feeling herself, and the song.

The video received over 278,000 plays, along with over 1,600 comments and counting.

Sherri Shepherd shows off her body in a workout video, while fans compare her to Wendy Williams (@sherrishepherd/Instagram; @Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald.)

While Shepherd’s video radiated fun energy, several fans couldn’t help but point out the mother-of-two’s bosoms as she bounced from one place to another.

“Dem tiddays aint lose no weight.”

“I see you sis. Gods amazing and you feel great!”



One fan even suggested Shepherd’s larger bust and tiny lower body resembled that of former daytime TV host Wendy Williams.

“She’s kinda built like Wendy.”

They may not host the show the same but Sherri Shepherd seems to have Wendy’s shape down pat pic.twitter.com/m1nVKP6uiO — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 30, 2022

It’s ironic that fans are comparing Shepherd and Williams’ body types, considering that the Chicago native’s new daytime show replaced the 58-year-old’s Emmy award-winning series due to Williams’ ongoing health issues and reported battle with addiction.

Nevertheless, Shepherd made clear in her comments section that she loves her body and doesn’t care what people have to say.

“Everyone commenting on her breast. I’m pretty sure she comfortable in her skin,” one fan wrote to which Shepherd replied, “Very comfortable.”

Sherri Shepherd says she’s comfortable in her body after critics focus on her large breasts. (@sherrishepherd/Instagram)

When another fan urged everyone to stop leaving negative messages under the video, Shepherd wrote, “unfortunately, it comes with the territory – just don’t give it the energy.”

Sherri Shepherd says she’s comfortable in her skin. (@sherrishepherd/Instagram)

Last year, the former “The View” co-host spoke on Yahoo’s Life series, “Unapologetically,” where she dished on the possibilities of her receiving a breast reduction.

“It only irritates women, my boobs being so big when women feel like it’s out of proportion,” she said. “Men have no problem with it. Any man that I say to ‘I’m gonna have a reduction in my breast’ they’re like ‘Oh, damn, what? No.’ ”

Appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2016 with Williams bluntly asking her if she went under the knife due to her slim shape, Shepherd denied receiving cosmetic surgery.

“No, I lost 12 pounds and a husband,” Shepherd joked.

She was referring to her now ex-husband, Lamar Sally, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2015. The former couple shares one son, 8-year-old Lamar Sally Jr., through surrogacy.

Shepherd also has a 17-year-old son, Jeffrey Charles Tarpley Jr., whom she shares with her first husband, Jeff Tarpley. The two were married from 2001 to 2010.