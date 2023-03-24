‘Not Him Trynna Propose Before ASAP’: Rihanna’s Home Swarmed By Cops After a Crazed Fan Tries to Propose to Her

Although Rihanna is off the market, a South Carolina man seemingly wanted to see if he still had a chance with the pop star after he tried proposing to her.

According to TMZ, an uninvited guest traveled over 2,000 miles to the “Diamonds” singer’s home in Los Angeles to ask for her hand in marriage.

The man, whose name was not revealed, reportedly walked up to Rihanna’s house before being greeted by her security guards.

Rihanna’s L.A. home swarmed with cops after an intruder tries to propose. (Photo:@badgalriri/Instagram)

Sources told the outlet that once the man was questioned, he claimed he was going to ask the 35-year-old to marry him.

While he didn’t get a chance to ask for Rihanna’s hand in marriage, his hands ended up placed behind his back in handcuffs once the police arrived on the scene.

Though John Doe was taken into a police vehicle, it was reported that he was only given a “serious chat about his intentions” as authorities reportedly did not determine that his actions had broken any laws.

It is currently unclear if Rihanna was present during the intruder’s attempt to propose, but this isn’t the first time a crazed fan tried to break into her home.

In 2018, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon disabled the “Ocean’s 8” film star’s alarm system, broke inside her home and unpacked his bags with hopes of having physical intercourse with the bad gyal.

A day later, Leon was found by Rihanna’s assistant and was arrested for residential burglary, trespassing and felony stalking.

After news about the unknown man’s engagement attempt was plastered on TMZ’s Instagram page, fans shared their concerns and used a few of the Grammy winner’s most notable hits in posting for creative comments.

“People are really just doing anything without a thought!! Be careful you never know one’s intentions”

“I guess I’m not the only one that fell in love with pregnant and married Riri.. it’s a hopeless place”

A few individuals even suggested that this should be seen as a wake-up call to rapper A$AP Rocky, who is Riri’s boyfriend and the father to her 10-month-old son and to her unborn child.



“ASAP need to propose already somebody said he taking too long”

“Not him trynna propose before ASAP”

Rihanna and the “Fashion Killa” rapper welcomed their first child together on May 13, 2022. The soon-to-be mother of two announced her second pregnancy while performing at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII in February.

The exciting news shocked fans, her own backup dancers and even the Barbados native’s father, Ronald Fenty. The 69-year-old revealed that he found out his daughter was having another baby along with the rest of the world. He expressed excitement and hope for another granddaughter and for A$AP and Riri to tie the knot.

“I don’t know if she’s gonna have a wedding but I would like her to have a thing, to be honest, make it official,” he said.

Rihanna recently showed off her pregnant belly at the 95th Academy Awards while performing her song “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.