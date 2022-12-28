‘Look At All That Hair’: Diddy Shows Off New Baby Girl for the First Time, Fans Bring Up Yung Miami

Sean Diddy Combs‘ newborn baby girl, Love, has officially made her debut on social media. Earlier this month, the Bad Boy Records founder announced the arrival of his newborn daughter on Twitter. On Sunday, Dec. 25, the proud dad returned with photos of his youngest daughter and his other children on Instagram. The Combs clan, minus the second oldest, Justin Dior Combs who wasn’t pictured, wore matching red and green pajamas.

The music mogul lovingly held his youngest child, head full of black hair, in his arms. He was joined by his other kids Quincy, King, Chance and twin girls Jessie and D’Lila. His mother, Janice Combs, and Chance’s mother, Sarah Chapman, also joined in a second photo.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!” Diddy captioned the photo on Instagram with a red heart emoji.

Diddy shares family photos with six of his seven children, (L to R) Quincy, Jessie, Chance, D’ Lila, King, and his youngest baby girl, Love. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram)



Fans in the comments section of Diddy’s post had a lot to say about the former rapper and his beautiful family. Some felt the 53-year-old is “too old” to raise a child, and others raised concerns about his newborn. But the majority kept asking about Yung Miami, the City Girls rapper he’s been dating for months.

“Too old to be having babies hunni but whatever.”

“Too soon for the baby man lmao she not even posed to be out the house yet.”

“Where’s the latest babymama? He got one in there.”

“Who took the pic Yung Miami.”

“Shawty Wop wya?”

“Look at all that hair”

“She is Beautiful”

Twenty-eight-year-old Dana Tran gave birth to Diddy’s daughter, Love, on Oct. 15, as previously reported. The “Shawty Wop” mentioned by some in social media posts is what he called Yung Miami after folks like YouTuber DJ Akademiks alleged that she was his “side chick.”

Fans in the comments continued with family compliments and asking for the whereabouts of the host of “Caresha, Please” on Christmas. Many acknowledged that the mother of two was likely catering to her own family, seen in holiday photos posted on Instagram.

One person said, “Shawty Wop got her own kids to tend to dnt come under here mentioning her!”

A second wrote, “Beautiful! Everyone is asking about Caresha? Cleary people seem to forget she’s a Mom and spending it with her children as well ( she posted beautiful pics). At any rate, Merry Christmas.”

Rapper Yung Miami shares family Christmas photos of herself sitting in front of her daughter, Summer, another family member, and her son Jai Malik. (Photo: @thelifeofsummermiami/Instagram.)

In the latest installment of Yung Miami’s podcast, “Caresha Please,” Yung Miami told rapper G Herbo that she knew Diddy was expecting a child with another woman months before he revealed it to the world.

At the 1:02:00 mark, Herbo asked, “Did you know about that baby before October?”

She briefly paused for a moment and then laughed, saying, “Yeah I did.” Elaborating further, she said, “I think … When you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t, like, a surprise to me.”