‘This Lori Harvey Mama?’: Marjorie Harvey Shows Off Her Fitness Routine In the Gym, Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable  

Marjorie Harvey gave fans a glimpse of her workout routine to show off her new fitness and health journey.

The 58-year-old shared footage of how she keeps herself in shape in the gym on Monday, March 20.

In a video, Harvey can be seen holding two orange balls as she worked out on a pilates machine while wearing a black T-shirt and matching leggings. She captioned the post, “Here is a glimpse into my health journey. swipe left.”

Marjorie Harvey shows off part of her workout routine while doing pilates. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram.)

Within her post, Harvey also shared a body composition analysis which noted her body measurement, including her height, 5 feet 5, and her weight at 124 pounds. It prompted her family stylist Elly Karamoh to reply in the comments, “Super model measurements tho.”

Harvey also shared a video of herself running on a treadmill while wearing an oxygen mask for her workout, with the caption, “MH Back at it.”

The Shade Room shared Harvey’s workout clips on their Instagram page, where fans reacted to the post, and several had jokes.

“We don’t got machines like that at the gym ma’am lol,” noted one fan. “#brokepplproblems.”

Another fan joked, “That workout looks expensive.” A third asked, “This lori harvey mama?”

A fourth commentator added, “She training for them long shopping sprees.”

Several fans mistook Harvey for “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash in the video, including one who wrote, “Please excuse me while I get my vision checked. Definitely thought this was Stacey Dash.”

Referring to “Red Table Talk” host Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris, another said, “She looks like Jada Pinketts Mom.”

Lori Harvey paid attention and heeded her Mom’s tutorials. Upgrade everytime. Salute!



I just need Evangelist Marjorie Harvey to drop the webinar. pic.twitter.com/YI75RO2K9U — BabyMamaThriving 🥰♓️💜 (@IsisJai) January 11, 2021

Marjorie is married to comedian Steve Harvey, and the two often share their fashion ensembles on social media. She is known for her adventurous nature, having recently shared an Instagram video of herself skydiving.

Her health and wellness journey echoes an effort by her husband, who celebrated the new year with the launch of his own green health powdered drink, L’Evate You. The innovative product is billed as enhancing energy and improving overall health and focus with nine greens per serving.