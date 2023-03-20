‘The Way I Just Hollered!!!!’: Taye Diggs’ Musical Duet with Son Walker Takes a Surprising Turn When Fans Notice What They Use as Instruments

Weeks after his Hollywood debut at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, Walker Nathaniel Diggs seems to be getting groomed by his dad to take on the pop charts.

Dad Taye Diggs took to social media to share a sweet but silly moment, showcasing the father-son duo and their artistic talents.

During a recent sick day, the actor arranged an Avant Garde version of Bette Midler’s 1989 Grammy Award-winning hit song, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” to lift his son’s spirits.

Taye Diggs and his teenage son, Walker. (Pictured: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

With the “Best Man” star taking the lead on the vocals, the two used a guitar, pots, pans, and lids as instruments.

“Walker and I were feeling a little under the weather, so we decided to stay home from school and have a Daddy Walker Day Camp,” Diggs said in an Instagram video. “I woke up with a song on my heart and Walker decided to help me out.”

The rendition of the song, newly titled by Diggs the “Sicky Song,” may have been too abstract for his 1.4 million followers. Many joked that Walker was being forced to partake in his father’s shenanigans.

“Lord have mercy!!!! Now poor Walker has to try and understand the madness going on with his dad. Imma find those cymbals that strap across your knees so Taye can be a legit one-man band!!!” one fan wrote. “Thank you for adding so much laughter to our lives… For Free!!!”

Another said, “Come back to us when y’all sort out the instruments and u got about two more people to play the pots and pans.”

One individual brought up a Gospel singer known for his classic performance style, “This make me appreciate Kirk Franklin job a-lot more so it’s not as easy as it looks lol…”

His girlfriend Apryl Jones added, “Go WALK!!!! What an amazing job baby! Lmao bwhahahahahah.”

Others were livid that the classic song was being “reimagined,” insisting, “Bette Midler should send a cease-and-desist STAT.”

Diggs just seemed to want to bond with his son.

Taye Diggs n son pic.twitter.com/VUty2cVM8V — #1 NaNa (@davis855803) February 26, 2023

Walker is Diggs’ 13-year-old son with decorated Broadway actress and “Frozen” songstress Idina Menzel.

The two met and fell in love while starring in the musical drama “Rent.” On Jan. 11, 2003, they tied the knot — only to divorce in 2013. Though the former couple are not together, they reportedly co-parent well.