‘I See You Really In Grind Mode!’: Fans Praise Reginae Carter After She Showcases Her Weight Loss 

Reginae Carter proved she’s a woman of her word.

In an Instagram post shared on July 11, the 23-year-old revealed — sharing her progress in a compilation video — that she was able to stick to the commitment she made regarding her weight-loss journey.

Reginae Carter shows off her weight loss by sharing a compilation video. Photo:@itsreginaecarter/Instagram

She was seen doing a series of exercises, including shoulder presses, lunges, weighted squats, crunches, and many more, alongside the Timberland, Magoo and Fatman Scoop’s track “Drop.” At the same time, the model gave fans a front and side view of her toned physique by posing for the camera after almost every workout.

In addition to the post, Carter shouted out the many people who helped her achieve her weight-loss goals. She wrote in the caption, “Trust the process ! IYKYK ! I told y’all I was gone lose that weight & what did I do ???? Thanks to @[email protected] @teamweightnomore #westillnotdone #nodaysoff #stayhealthyandfit #IFITIN.”

As fans viewed Carter’s video, many raved over her results. A couple of people went as far as to claim that Carter looked good either way. It’s unclear what Carter weighed before.

Reginae Carter side view of her toned belly following a workout Photo:@itsreginaecarter/Instagram

“And you look amazing before and after.”

“You look good glad you met your goal.”

“The process worked!!! You looked amazing.”

“I see you really in grind mode!! No matter what shape or size you’ll forever be sexy ASF.”

“You go Nae! The most perfect display of HEALTH IS WEALTH.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned that Carter’s video motivated them to take their weight-loss journey seriously. One wrote, “You just motivated me to keep going.” While paying Carter a compliment, another said, “So fine. My motivation. Keep going.”

A third Instagram user said, “Luv it! I remember when you and your mom first started. I’m on a journey too. Thanks for the motivation. Lil Carter.”