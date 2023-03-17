Actor Lance Reddick, Who Played in HBO’s ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick,’ Dies Unexpectedly at 60

Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of 60. While a cause of death has not been determined, according to TMZ, authorities suspect natural causes.

The actor was found deceased in his Studio City home in California on Friday, March 17, around 9:30 a.m., TMZ reports.

Actor Lance Reddick on the Fringe panel at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con in San Diego, California (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)

The University of Rochester and Yale School of Drama alumni is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his two children, Yvonne and Christopher, whom he shared with his late first wife, Suzanne Louis-Reddick.

Lance is well-known for his work on the hit HBO series “The Wire” where he played the hard-nosed Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels, from 2002 to 2008. He is also recognized for starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the “John Wick” franchise that launched in 2014. In the series, he portrays Continental Hotel manager Charon.

The respected talent, along with other cast members, recently began their promotional tour for the forthcoming film, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is slated to hit theaters next week. His unexpected passing comes days after he reportedly backed out of the film’s premiere in New York.

Season 1 of The Wire



Daniels is furious with Prez after the drunken Barksdale towers incident, but he still protects him with a cover story to save his ass from serious repercussions.



Lance Reddick was just so good in this role. RIPpic.twitter.com/fAQbYyg7mJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 17, 2023

His last social media post showed him all smiles on March 16 as he was surrounded by his three dogs. The post was shared to support the National Puppy Day event, which is on March 23 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Countless stunned fans have taken to social media to remember the talented actor. “Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “D—n. Lance Reddick was one of those dependable, professional and immensely talented character actors who made everything he appeared in infinitely better through the sheer force of his gravitas. A tremendous loss.”

And a third wrote, “We throw around underrated a lot, but Lance Reddick ruly was one of the most underrated actors of our time. I’m going to miss him very much. Rest in peace, sir. You’ve earned it.”

Reddick is the latest actor from ‘The Wire,” who unexpectedly passed away. Actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the series, was found dead in his home in Sept. 2021 at age 52 from an alleged overdose.