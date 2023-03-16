‘Martin’ Actor Sean Lampkin, Who Played Bartender Nipsey, Dies at 54

The actor who played Nipsey on the sitcom “Martin” has passed away. Sean Lampkin died on March 8 at the age of 54.

Lampkin was a good friend of actor Martin Lawrence and often appeared in his films, including “Life” and “Big Mama’s House.” He was best known for playing the bartender Nipsey on “Martin.”

Actor and comedian Sean Lampkin (Photo: Memnar Grayton/Facebook)

The actor’s friend Marsel Watts broke the news on Facebook.

“My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin. BKA as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and the shooter in Life,” wrote Watts. “He was a black belt in karate too. He worked for Martin Lawrence for decades as his right-hand man. No Martin without Sean. When Sean would come by my house to get clothing that I sold him he’d have Martin in the car waiting. He’d be like Martin say hi to Marsel.”

Watts did not note how Lampkin died, but his cousin, Memnar Grayton, posted a moving tribute to the actor on Facebook and noted that the comedian passed away in his sleep.

“Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” wrote Grayton. But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones. He’s that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue of, but was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations.”

Grayton went on to note Lampkin’s love for Taekwondo as a Taekwondo master for children in Los Angeles, California.

“Sean not only touched lives here in the United States and in the entertainment industry, but he also touched lives around the globe. This special day is dedicated to my cousin, Elmore Sean Lampkin who passed in his sleep at his home earlier this morning on March 8, 2023,” he continued. “So allow me to introduce my cousin, Elmore Sean Lampkin to the Pearly Gates of Heaven. Angel Elmore Sean Lampkin the gates are open for you now. Walk in peace, my cousin, my friend, and my loved one, God awaits your presence in Jesus’ name, Amen PS I love you, Elmore Sean Lampkin.”

Former “Martin” writer and actor Guy Torry reacted to the news on Instagram.

“Rest in POWER brother! My man #SeanLampkin has been called home,” he wrote. “#MartinShow #Nipseys What a underrated funny and GOOD dude. #PhatTuesdays #TheComedyStore.”

Actor and writer Chris Spencer also responded to the news. “Damn. He was an incredible person,” he wrote. “Every time we saw each other it was love. He will truly be missed.”

Fans were also saddened to hear the news about Lampkin’s passing and shared condolences on social media. One fan replied, “Rest in perfect peace Sean “Nipsey” Lampkin. #RIPNipsey #Martin.”

Another fan shared a gif of someone pouring a drink from a 40-ounce bottle of Olde English 800 and wrote, “Pouring one out for Sean Lampkin, aKa ‘Nipsey.'”

Pouring one out for Sean Lampkin, aKa "Nipsey" pic.twitter.com/gPa7B00rAw — Black Lives Matterhorn (@Kaibutsu) March 16, 2023

Lampkin is the second actor from the sitcom to pass away at a young age. Actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy on the show, died in 2016 at age 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.