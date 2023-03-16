‘Come Back to God and Your Husband’: Meagan Good Claps Back at Fan Who Accused Her of Leaving Her Husband

Meagan Good took time out of her day to clap back at a fan who suggested that she strayed away from God and from her ex-husband, DeVon Franklin.

The childhood star has been on the road promoting her upcoming movie, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” which hits movie theaters on Friday, March 17.

As busy as she may be, Good made sure to correct a social media user who tried to pass judgment on her.

“Jesus loves you Meagan, this world will pass and fame too. Come back to God and your hubby,” the user wrote.

A few hours later Good replied, “I would never leave God. And I also didn’t leave my husband. Be blessed.”

The Neighborhood Talk took a screenshot of their interaction and uploaded it on their Instagram page, where fans shared their own opinions based on her response.

Good; who has previously played it coy when speaking about her separation from Franklin, recently revealed that the decision to split was not hers.

The “Harlem” star did a solo cover with Essence Magazine, where she described her divorce as something she wouldn’t have “ever chosen.”



“When I realized that it was happening, I was devastated. I was like, ‘This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don’t understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result,’” she said.

Good also told the outlet that her and Franklin’s separation was difficult because she had made it a priority not to follow in her parent’s footsteps; the couple divorced after 10 years together.

“I would say, ‘I’m never getting divorced. I’m in it forever, good, bad, whatever it is, I’m never going to give up. You’re my person, I’m your person, that’s it.’”



However, life had other plans for Good, as people can see.

Though she initially struggled with understanding why her divorce was happening, Good has now found peace and is “excited” to start her life “all over again.”



“Once I accepted everything, I felt grateful for the time we had together and the beautiful journey,” she said. “I get to start my life all over again, in my prime, with so many incredible things happening in my life and in my career.”

Good and Franklin announced their divorce in December 2021 after nearly a decade of marriage. Their split was officially finalized in June 2022, and the former couple have refrained from speaking negatively about each other in interviews.